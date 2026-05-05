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Lexus ES 350h hybrid introduced in the US market, will it come to India?

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 05 May 2026, 09:56 am
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Lexus has debuted the ES 350h hybrid in the US, featuring a 240.6 bhp powertrain and advanced tech. Its potential Indian launch could bolster the brand’s local hybrid portfolio.

Lexus ES 350h Hybrid
Lexus ES 350h is powered by a 2.5L 4-cyl engine and an electric motor, producing 240.6 bhp
Lexus ES 350h Hybrid
Lexus ES 350h is powered by a 2.5L 4-cyl engine and an electric motor, producing 240.6 bhp
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Japanese automaker Lexus has introduced the ES 350h hybrid in the US market. The company recently electrified the entire ES lineup, consisting of the ES 350e and ES 500e. All three models are based on a new platform that supports both internal combustion and battery-electric (BEV) powertrains in a single architecture.

Lexus ES 350h Hybrid: Engine

The Lexus ES 350h hybrid is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder engine, working in tandem with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 240.6 bhp, more than the 212 bhp-powered Lexus ES 300h, which is being phased out. In addition to that, the ES 350h is being offered with a front-wheel drive and an all-wheel drive owing to the rear axle-mounted electric motor producing 53.26 bhp.

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The other two electric variants of the Lexus ES, the ES 300e and ES 500e, are powered by a 74.7 kWh battery pack. While the former is powered by one electric motor placed on the front axle, while the latter is powered by an all-wheel drive setup, with an additional electric motor setup mounted on the rear axle.

Lexus ES 350h Hybrid: Mileage and Features

The Japanese automaker claims a mileage figure of ES 350h of 19.26 kmpl in the front-wheel drive variant and 18.71 kmpl in the all-wheel drive variant. The 2026 ES models are equipped with features including a 14-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch driver display, and the Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 driver assistance suite, among other features.

Also Read : McLaren MCL-HY GTR breaks cover, track-only car will make 730 hp

Lexus ES 350h Hybrid: Will it come to India?

With the increasing popularity of hybrid cars in India, the ES 350h has a high possibility of being introduced in the country. Toyota and Lexus have hybrid options in their product portfolio, and adding the ES 350h to the lineup would only bolster the hybrid options further. Currently, the Lexus NX 350h, Lexus LM 350h, Lexus RX 350h and Lexus RX 500h are the models being sold under the hybrid category, whereas Toyota is currently selling the Camry and Urban Cruiser Hyryder as the two petrol-hybrid vehicles in India. While the ES lineup was introduced as a fully-electric lineup in India, there is a possibility that the petrol-strong hybrid variant will be introduced in India, owing to some resistance to adopting fully-electric BEVs in the country, amidst a developing electric car charging infrastructure.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 05 May 2026, 09:56 am IST

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