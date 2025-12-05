Lexus brings the LFA back, but not the way you remember it

Lexus has officially revealed the LFA Concept, confirming the return of its halo supercar nameplate, this time as a fully electric model. The concept was presented alongside the Toyota GR GT road car and the GR GT3 race car.

The LFA Concept follows Toyota’s “Shikinen Sengu" philosophy, which focuses on passing down core car-making techniques from one generation of engineers to the next. Lexus has clarified that the LFA name is no longer limited to internal combustion models. Instead, it now represents a vehicle that carries forward the company’s key engineering values, regardless of powertrain type.

How close is the concept to a production car?

Built around a high-rigidity all-aluminium structure shared with the GR GT and GR GT3, the LFA Concept has been developed with three primary goals: low centre of gravity, reduced weight with high structural stiffness, and advanced aerodynamics. The concept shares the same 2,725 mm wheelbase as the GR GT and stands 1,195 mm tall. It measures 4,690 mm in length and 2,040 mm in width, making it wider and slightly shorter than its combustion-powered sibling. The layout remains strictly two-seat. Lexus has not yet disclosed powertrain specifications or performance outputs, but has confirmed the LFA Concept is fully electric. A production version remains at least two years away, with the GR GT expected to reach showrooms first.

What’s inside the cockpit?

The cabin centres on what Lexus describes as an ideal driving position. A yoke-style steering wheel is designed to avoid hand-over-hand turning, keeping the driver’s grip steady during cornering. Switchgear is grouped around the driver for intuitive blind-touch operation, while a large digital screen displays key driving data. The interior layout favours simplicity and functionality.

Where have we seen this car before?

First teased as the “Lexus Sport Concept" at Monterey Car Week and later at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025, the car has now returned with its official LFA name. Lexus has also released initial specifications, offering a more concrete look at the concept as it progresses toward eventual production.

