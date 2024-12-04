Lectrix NDuro launched at 84,999, gets two battery pack options and BaaS. Check details

Indian two wheeler startup, Lectrix EV has expanded its lineup with the launch of the NDuro electric scooter. With an introductory price of ₹84,999, the NDuro comes in two variants: NDuro 2.0 and NDuro 3.0. The NDuro 2.0 features a smaller battery, while the NDuro 3.0 includes a larger battery as standard and is priced at ₹94,999, ex-showroom.

Customers can also opt for a battery lease option. With this plan, the NDuro 2.0 is available at ₹59,999, with an introductory price of ₹57,999. The subscription for the battery lease starts at ₹999 per month. Bookings for the NDuro will open on December 7. The high-end NDuro 3.0 will compete with models like the Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, and River Indie.

Lectrix NDuro: Design, specs and features

The Lectrix NDuro gets a robust, rugged design. Upfront, it gets a sharp and angular design with bold front apron and a distinctive all-LED projector headlamp, complemented by angular panels. The headlight cowl features integrated indicators. The NDuro gets a 42 liters boot capacity.

In terms of features, the NDuro offers two display options: a 5-inch color-segmented LCD for the NDuro 2.0 and a 5-inch TFT screen for the NDuro 3.0. Mobile app connectivity gives access to ride analytics and battery status updates. On the safety front, both versions come with features such as hill-hold assist, reverse mode, theft alerts, and a side-stand cut-off mechanism.

The NDuro is offered with two battery pack options, 2.3 kWh and 3 kWh. The NDuro 2.0 with 2.3 kWh battery offers a claimed range of 90 km, while the 3 kWh NDuro 3.0 extends the claimed range to 117 km on a single charge. Both variants come with a 2.4 kW electric motor, allowing the scooter to reach a claimed top speed of 65 kmph. Lectrix claims the NDuro accelerates from a stand still to 40 kmph in 5.1 seconds.

