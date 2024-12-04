HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Lectrix Nduro Launched At 84,999, Gets Two Battery Pack Options And Baas. Check Details

Lectrix NDuro launched at 84,999, gets two battery pack options and BaaS. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Dec 2024, 10:35 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Lextrix NDuro 2.0 which features a 2.3 kWh battery is priced at ₹84,999, while the NDuro 3.0 with a 3 kWh battery pack is priced at ₹94,999, ex-
...
Lectrix NDuro
With BaaS, the Lectrix NDuro 2.0 is priced at ₹59,999, while the NDuro 3.0 does not get BaaS and attracts a starting price of ₹94,999
Lectrix NDuro
With BaaS, the Lectrix NDuro 2.0 is priced at ₹59,999, while the NDuro 3.0 does not get BaaS and attracts a starting price of ₹94,999

Indian two wheeler startup, Lectrix EV has expanded its lineup with the launch of the NDuro electric scooter. With an introductory price of 84,999, the NDuro comes in two variants: NDuro 2.0 and NDuro 3.0. The NDuro 2.0 features a smaller battery, while the NDuro 3.0 includes a larger battery as standard and is priced at 94,999, ex-showroom.

Customers can also opt for a battery lease option. With this plan, the NDuro 2.0 is available at 59,999, with an introductory price of 57,999. The subscription for the battery lease starts at 999 per month. Bookings for the NDuro will open on December 7. The high-end NDuro 3.0 will compete with models like the Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, and River Indie.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Lectrix Nduro (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lectrix NDuro
BatteryCapacity Icon2.3 kWh Range Icon117 km
₹59,000
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Lectrix Sx25 (HT Auto photo)
Lectrix SX25
BatteryCapacity Icon1.34 kWh Range Icon60 km
₹71,999
Compare
Lectrix Lxs (HT Auto photo)
Lectrix LXS
BatteryCapacity Icon2.3 kWh Range Icon89 km
₹91,399
Compare
Lectrix Lxs G3.0 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lectrix LXS G3.0
MaxSpeed Icon60 kmph
₹ 1.20 - 1.30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Lectrix EV launches high speed e-scooter with BaaS at 49,999. Check details

Lectrix NDuro: Design, specs and features

The Lectrix NDuro gets a robust, rugged design. Upfront, it gets a sharp and angular design with bold front apron and a distinctive all-LED projector headlamp, complemented by angular panels. The headlight cowl features integrated indicators. The NDuro gets a 42 liters boot capacity.

In terms of features, the NDuro offers two display options: a 5-inch color-segmented LCD for the NDuro 2.0 and a 5-inch TFT screen for the NDuro 3.0. Mobile app connectivity gives access to ride analytics and battery status updates. On the safety front, both versions come with features such as hill-hold assist, reverse mode, theft alerts, and a side-stand cut-off mechanism.

Also Read : Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999

The NDuro is offered with two battery pack options, 2.3 kWh and 3 kWh. The NDuro 2.0 with 2.3 kWh battery offers a claimed range of 90 km, while the 3 kWh NDuro 3.0 extends the claimed range to 117 km on a single charge. Both variants come with a 2.4 kW electric motor, allowing the scooter to reach a claimed top speed of 65 kmph. Lectrix claims the NDuro accelerates from a stand still to 40 kmph in 5.1 seconds.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2024, 10:35 AM IST
TAGS: lectrix nduro electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.