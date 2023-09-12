Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings

The electric mobility arm of SAR Group, Lectrix EV, has announced that it has received 12,000 bookings for its electric scooters - LXS G 2.0 and LXS G 3.0 in less than a month of launching them. Both the scooters are priced at ₹1 lakh each (ex-showroom). The company now aims to garner 50,000 bookings for its electric scooters by March of 2024.

Bookings for the electric scooters were opened in July with a limited-period introductory offer while deliveries were commenced in August. The scooters are touted to come with an array of 36 safety features, 24 smart features and 14 comfort features. These are available with a 2.3kWh and a 3kWh battery options, offering up to 100+ kilometres of range.

Lectrix says that the chassis of the scooters have been torture tested for more than 2.6 lakh kms, thus delivering an enhanced riding experience. The vehicles get integrated navigation system and voice assistant. These models have been designed to accept Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, whenever available, thus keeping them technologically updated.

Other tech-based facilities available on these scooters include auto-indicators, smart ignition, helmet warning, vehicle diagnostics, ride statistics, remote seat operating via mobile app, anti-theft mechanism, find-my-vehicle, emergency SOS buttons, and helmet warning, among others. These features are touted as the need of the hour for the Gen Z.

