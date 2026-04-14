Leapmotor B10 SUV design patented in India; Possible launch under Stellantis?

Leapmotor has filed a design patent for its B10 SUV in India. This marks the Chinese carmaker’s second patent filing on our shores after the C10 , although an official launch remains unconfirmed. Leapmotor’s India plans are being managed under the broader Stellantis umbrella, with the group having earlier announced its aim to introduce the brand locally.

The B10 is a mid-size SUV with clean looks, and it measures 4,515 mm in length, 1,885 mm in width, and 1,655 mm in height, with a 2,735 mm wheelbase. The front fascia carries slim LED daytime running lights housed within a sleek black trim, with the main headlamps positioned lower on the bumper. It brings an upright stance, which is further emphasised by a slightly raised bonnet.

The B10 features a minimalist design, Level 2 ADAS, and up to 900 km claimed range in hybrid form.

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Along the sides, the B10 remains minimal with smooth surfacing, flush door handles, and it rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. The SUV also gets amenities such as powered and memory-enabled ORVMs, rear privacy glass, and a panoramic sunroof. At the rear, it features a full-width LED tail-lamp setup, along with a roof-mounted spoiler, while equipment such as an electric tailgate and parking sensors are also part of the package.

Leapmotor B10: Interior, tech suite, and safety

The B10 carries a minimalist interior with a 14.6-inch infotainment and an 8.8-inch digital cluster, alongside a host of amenities and soft touch materials

Stepping inside reveals a minimalist cabin equipped with a 14.6-inch central touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity and an 8.8-inch digital cluster. The interior is decked out with soft-touch materials and chrome accents, while the seats are designed with eco-friendly materials. The front row occupants are treated to powered, heated, and ventilated seats, along with the driver getting a heated steering wheel. Further creature comforts include a 12-speaker audio system, wireless charging, multi-colour ambient lighting, and rear AC vents.

On the safety front, the B10 comes with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and a Level 2 ADAS suite with 17 functions, including adaptive cruise control and collision warning systems. The all-electric version has also secured a five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests.

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Leapmotor B10: Hybrid and EV powertrains

Globally, the B10 is offered with two powertrain setups. The range-extender hybrid uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine as a generator paired with an 18.8 kWh battery. This powers a 218 hp electric motor and enables a claimed combined range of up to 900 km. It also supports DC fast charging and AC charging options.

The fully electric variants are equipped with a larger 67.1 kWh battery pack paired with the same 218 hp motor. With this, it sprints to 100 kmph from a standstill in around 8 seconds and has a top speed of 171 kmph. The claimed WLTP range stands at 434 km, while fast-charging capability allows a 30 to 80 per cent top-up in approximately 30 minutes.

If introduced in India, the B10’s positioning will depend on the chosen powertrain. The EV variant would likely compete with models such as the VinFast VF7, Tata Harrier EV, BYD Atto 3, and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Meanwhile, the range-extender hybrid variant would enter a segment with limited direct competition in India.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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