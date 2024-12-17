HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Lanzador, World's First Ever Lamborghini Ev, Is Delayed By A Year. Here's Why

First-ever Lamborghini EV is coming later than you were previously told. Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2024, 11:36 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Lamborghini Lanzador concept EV was unveiled in 2023 but the production version is now coming a year after the initially announced date.
Lanzador
Lamborghini has unveiled its first electric vehicle in concept form. It is called Lanzador. The production version of the EV is expected to go on sale sometime in 2028. 
Lamborghini announced its its strategy and its roadmap towards decarbonization and electrification in 2021. Before the Lanzador concept, the brand showcased the Revuelto which is a replacement to the iconic Aventador and is powered by a V12 plug-in hybrid.
It took 2 years for Lamborghini to present a high-performance, electrified vehicle that remains true to the heart and soul of the brand.
The all-electric concept is a grand tourer with a 2+2 seating arrangement. This is not the first time that the manufacturer is building a four-door vehicle. In the past, they have showcased the Estoque concept which came with a four-door body style.
Lamborghini is using an electric motor on the front axle as well as at the rear axle. This give a permanent all-electric all-wheel drive to the Lanzador. There will also be e-torque vectoring feature on offer.
Lamborghini says that the total power output of electric motors will be over one megawatt which roughly translates to 1,340 bhp. The manufacturer says they will use new generation high-performance battery, which also ensures a long range
Lamborghini will also offer active aerodynamics. It will help in increasing the driving range as the car will be slip through air more efficiently. Apart from this, aerodynamics will also help in increasing downforce and cornering ability.
The aerodynamics also offer Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) system which is a well-known technology used in the Huracán Performante and Aventador SVJ. It is considered to be one of the best in the industry because it increases the grip and downforce significantly.
The Lanzador will come with Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) which is essentially a driving dynamics control system. There will be several sensors and actuators that will be integrated into the system which ensures precise driving behavior.
Lamborghini will use sustainable materials. There will be sustainably tanned leather, 100 per cent merino wool, regenerated carbon, synthetic fibres from recycled plastic and a 3D printed process for plastic.
The interior will also look modern but will still retain Lamborghini's design language. There will be a digital screen for the driver as well as the passanger. 
View all Images
The all-electric Lanzador from Lamborghini is touted as an audaciously powerful machine with zero tailpipe emissions.
Lamborghini has unveiled its first electric vehicle in concept form. It is called Lanzador. The production version of the EV is expected to go on sale sometime in 2028. 
1/11
Lamborghini has unveiled its first electric vehicle in concept form. It is called Lanzador. The production version of the EV is expected to go on sale sometime in 2028. 
Lamborghini announced its its strategy and its roadmap towards decarbonization and electrification in 2021. Before the Lanzador concept, the brand showcased the Revuelto which is a replacement to the iconic Aventador and is powered by a V12 plug-in hybrid.
2/11
Lamborghini announced its its strategy and its roadmap towards decarbonization and electrification in 2021. Before the Lanzador concept, the brand showcased the Revuelto which is a replacement to the iconic Aventador and is powered by a V12 plug-in hybrid.
It took 2 years for Lamborghini to present a high-performance, electrified vehicle that remains true to the heart and soul of the brand.
3/11
It took 2 years for Lamborghini to present a high-performance, electrified vehicle that remains true to the heart and soul of the brand.
The all-electric concept is a grand tourer with a 2+2 seating arrangement. This is not the first time that the manufacturer is building a four-door vehicle. In the past, they have showcased the Estoque concept which came with a four-door body style.
4/11
The all-electric concept is a grand tourer with a 2+2 seating arrangement. This is not the first time that the manufacturer is building a four-door vehicle. In the past, they have showcased the Estoque concept which came with a four-door body style.
Lamborghini is using an electric motor on the front axle as well as at the rear axle. This give a permanent all-electric all-wheel drive to the Lanzador. There will also be e-torque vectoring feature on offer.
5/11
Lamborghini is using an electric motor on the front axle as well as at the rear axle. This give a permanent all-electric all-wheel drive to the Lanzador. There will also be e-torque vectoring feature on offer.
Lamborghini says that the total power output of electric motors will be over one megawatt which roughly translates to 1,340 bhp. The manufacturer says they will use new generation high-performance battery, which also ensures a long range
6/11
Lamborghini says that the total power output of electric motors will be over one megawatt which roughly translates to 1,340 bhp. The manufacturer says they will use new generation high-performance battery, which also ensures a long range
Lamborghini will also offer active aerodynamics. It will help in increasing the driving range as the car will be slip through air more efficiently. Apart from this, aerodynamics will also help in increasing downforce and cornering ability.
7/11
Lamborghini will also offer active aerodynamics. It will help in increasing the driving range as the car will be slip through air more efficiently. Apart from this, aerodynamics will also help in increasing downforce and cornering ability.
The aerodynamics also offer Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) system which is a well-known technology used in the Huracán Performante and Aventador SVJ. It is considered to be one of the best in the industry because it increases the grip and downforce significantly.
8/11
The aerodynamics also offer Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) system which is a well-known technology used in the Huracán Performante and Aventador SVJ. It is considered to be one of the best in the industry because it increases the grip and downforce significantly.
The Lanzador will come with Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) which is essentially a driving dynamics control system. There will be several sensors and actuators that will be integrated into the system which ensures precise driving behavior.
9/11
The Lanzador will come with Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) which is essentially a driving dynamics control system. There will be several sensors and actuators that will be integrated into the system which ensures precise driving behavior.
Lamborghini will use sustainable materials. There will be sustainably tanned leather, 100 per cent merino wool, regenerated carbon, synthetic fibres from recycled plastic and a 3D printed process for plastic.
10/11
Lamborghini will use sustainable materials. There will be sustainably tanned leather, 100 per cent merino wool, regenerated carbon, synthetic fibres from recycled plastic and a 3D printed process for plastic.
The interior will also look modern but will still retain Lamborghini's design language. There will be a digital screen for the driver as well as the passanger. 
11/11
The interior will also look modern but will still retain Lamborghini's design language. There will be a digital screen for the driver as well as the passanger. 

That a Lamborghini electric supercar is coming has been known for some time. But while the Italians previously confirmed a 2028 unveil, the company's top boss has now stated that showcase has now been pushed back by a year. The Lamborghini Lanzador concept EV version was previously showcased - in 2023 - and the production version will be based on it.

The first-ever Lamborghini EV or electric vehicle is one of the most-awaited unveils of the decade and while purists continue to argue against the idea, the march of battery-powered mobility options has encompassed even supercars. It was never about ‘if’ but ‘when’ and when Lamborghini confirmed plans of going electric, the decision was met with a whole lot of excitement from the automotive world. As per Reuters though, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has said the unveil plans have been moved to 2029.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Revuelto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Revuelto
Engine Icon6498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.89 Cr
Compare
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
Engine Icon5204 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.22 - 3.73 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Urus S (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus S
Engine Icon3999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.18 Cr
Compare
Lamborghini Urus Performante (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus Performante
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.22 Cr
Compare
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Engine Icon5204 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.99 Cr
Compare
Lamborghini Urus Se (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus SE
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.57 Cr
Compare

Also Read : With Lanzador EV in hand, Lamborghini is favouring crossovers over sedans

Winkelmann has explained that the reason for pushing back the unveil timeline is to ensure that the market is ready for the Lamborghini EV. "We do not think 2029 is late to have an electric car. We do not think that, in our segment, the market will be ready in 2025 or 2026," he reportedly said.

Lamborghini hybrids vs electrics

Lamborghini has been renowned for making some of the most powerful sportscars in the world since 1960s. But when it launched its first-ever SUV, skeptics doubted the shift in strategy. But the Lamborghini Urus has been a mammoth hit, propelling the Italian supercar maker to record sales and profits. There is now also a Lamborghini Urus hybrid as well as Lamborghini Temerario that is powered by a V8 twin-turbo engine paired with three electric motors. The Lamborghini Revuelto plug-in hybrid has also been a hot favourite since it was launched 2023.

While Lamborghini has underlined its commitment towards hybrid technology, going fully electric is on the cards too. And Lanzador is a march towards this eventual objective.

The Lamborghini Lanzador concept showcased last year is a grand tourer with a 2+2 seating arrangement. It has high-power electric motor on each axle which means that it will have permanent all-wheel drive. The EV will feature e-torque vectoring on the rear axle Lamborghini says that the peak power output will be over one megawatt which roughly translates to 1,340 bhp. It is also confirmed that Lanzador will come with Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) which is essentially a driving dynamics control system. There will be several sensors and actuators that will be integrated into the system which ensures precise driving behavior.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2024, 11:36 AM IST
TAGS: Lanzador Lamborghini Lamborghini Lanzador EV electric car electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.