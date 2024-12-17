First-ever Lamborghini EV is coming later than you were previously told. Here's why

That a Lamborghini electric supercar is coming has been known for some time. But while the Italians previously confirmed a 2028 unveil, the company's top boss has now stated that showcase has now been pushed back by a year. The Lamborghini Lanzador concept EV version was previously showcased - in 2023 - and the production version will be based on it.

The first-ever Lamborghini EV or electric vehicle is one of the most-awaited unveils of the decade and while purists continue to argue against the idea, the march of battery-powered mobility options has encompassed even supercars. It was never about ‘if’ but ‘when’ and when Lamborghini confirmed plans of going electric, the decision was met with a whole lot of excitement from the automotive world. As per Reuters though, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has said the unveil plans have been moved to 2029.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Lamborghini Revuelto 6498 cc 6498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.89 Cr Compare Lamborghini Huracan Evo 5204 cc 5204 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.22 - 3.73 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Urus S 3999 cc 3999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.18 Cr Compare Lamborghini Urus Performante 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.22 Cr Compare Lamborghini Huracan STO 5204 cc 5204 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.99 Cr Compare Lamborghini Urus SE 3996 cc 3996 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.57 Cr Compare

Also Read : With Lanzador EV in hand, Lamborghini is favouring crossovers over sedans

Winkelmann has explained that the reason for pushing back the unveil timeline is to ensure that the market is ready for the Lamborghini EV. "We do not think 2029 is late to have an electric car. We do not think that, in our segment, the market will be ready in 2025 or 2026," he reportedly said.

Lamborghini hybrids vs electrics

Lamborghini has been renowned for making some of the most powerful sportscars in the world since 1960s. But when it launched its first-ever SUV, skeptics doubted the shift in strategy. But the Lamborghini Urus has been a mammoth hit, propelling the Italian supercar maker to record sales and profits. There is now also a Lamborghini Urus hybrid as well as Lamborghini Temerario that is powered by a V8 twin-turbo engine paired with three electric motors. The Lamborghini Revuelto plug-in hybrid has also been a hot favourite since it was launched 2023.

While Lamborghini has underlined its commitment towards hybrid technology, going fully electric is on the cards too. And Lanzador is a march towards this eventual objective.

The Lamborghini Lanzador concept showcased last year is a grand tourer with a 2+2 seating arrangement. It has high-power electric motor on each axle which means that it will have permanent all-wheel drive. The EV will feature e-torque vectoring on the rear axle Lamborghini says that the peak power output will be over one megawatt which roughly translates to 1,340 bhp. It is also confirmed that Lanzador will come with Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) which is essentially a driving dynamics control system. There will be several sensors and actuators that will be integrated into the system which ensures precise driving behavior.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: