Lamborghini’s EV will be the brand's most powerful model ever. What to expect

Lamborghini is gearing up for the launch of its first-ever electric car by 2030. It will come as the most powerful model from the Italian sportscar manufacturer. Upon arrival, it would be churning out around 2,000 bhp peak power. Volkswagen AG CEO Oliver Blume has revealed that the upcoming electric sports car from Lamborghini will be riding on a specially built platform dedicated for electric vehicles.

Blume said in an interaction with the British automotive publication that the Lamborghini EV will ride on a special platform developed by Porsche. This platform will also underpin the electric cars from Volkswagen group’s luxury and performance brands, including Audi and Bentley. “It’s a very specific setup for Lamborghini," Blume reportedly told. “I promise that it will be a typical Lamborghini, something very emotional," Blume further added.

The new EV-specific architecture of Volkswagen AG will allow up to 980 volts systems. This hints at the powertrain of the upcoming Lamborghini EV. Expect the electric sportscar from the Italian OEM to draw inspiration from the Lanzador concept that was first showcased to the world in mid-2023. The Lamborghini Lanzador concept EV was showcased with a raised suspension and had two doors, which are the design elements expected to make their way into the production version of the Lamborghini EV.

The Lamborghini Lanzador EV concept was displayed with a 1,322 bhp peak power generating powertrain. Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has already confirmed that the upcoming electric car will come generating at least that much power output, if not more. Expect the production model to come promising more power, around 2,000 bhp. It will get two electric motors, each fitted to one axle and generating power to all the four wheels, making the EV an all-wheel drive car.

Lamborghini initially planned to launch the electric car in 2028. However, the company later pushed the plans back a year to 2029.. The automaker believes the electric car will be a major sales number puller for the brand once it goes on sale.

