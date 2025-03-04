Komaki X3 electric scooter launched promising up to 100 km range, price starts at 52,999

Komaki Electric Vehicle has announced the launch of its X3 electric scooter at a starting price of ₹52,999 (ex-showroom). The high-speed electric scooter comes joining the portfolio of the brand that also has models like SE , X-One and MG series of electric scooters.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has also announced an offer of ‘Buy 2 at ₹99, 999’ for the customers of X3. This offer has been introduced on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Komaki stated that the X3 will be available at the authorised dealerships across India and on e-commerce platforms.

The Komaki X3 comes with a practical design, but not something eye-catching. It gets a full LED lighting setup, which includes dual LED headlamps and LED turn indicators. The Komaki X3 electric scooter also gets a digital dashboard, multiple riding modes, parking repair assist, reverse assist, etc. It is available in three different colour choices, which are - Garnet Red, Silver Grey and Jet Black.

Powering the Komaki X3 is a lithium-ion battery pack, paired with a 3 kW electric motor. The electric scooter claims to be capable of running up to 100 kilometres on a full charge. Also, it is capable of running at a top speed of 55 kmph.

Speaking on the launch of the Komaki X3 electric scooter, Gunjan Malhotra, Co-founder of Komaki Electric Vehicles, said that the EV has been designed specifically for fulfilling the needs of women riders. “The launch of our new X3 series can be considered another milestone in leading the EV revolution of the country. As we work towards expanding our consumer base, the new model has been devised specifically for fulfilling the needs of women riders. In the process, it resonates with our larger purpose of creating EVs that boost the entire ecosystem by fostering smarter, greener, and more accessible mobility. The X3 stands as a testament to our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and empowering every rider on the road," she added.

