Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Komaki Ly Pro Electric Scooter, Powered By Dual Battery, Launched At 1,37,500

Komaki LY Pro electric scooter, powered by dual battery, launched at 1,37,500

Electric vehicle startup Komaki on Monday launched the LY Pro electric scooter in the country at 1,37,500 (ex-showroom). The highlight of this scooter is that it is powered by dual batteries of 62V32AH, which are both removable. The batteries need to be charged using a dual charger, and can be charged up to 100 per cent within 4 hours 55 minutes simultaneously.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Mar 2023, 17:28 PM
Follow us on:
Komaki LY Pro electric scooter

The battery-operated scooter features a TFT display which is loaded with features such as onboard navigation, sound system, Bluetooth, calling options, along with some other ready-to-ride features. The scooter comes with three gear modes with regen – Eco Mode, Sports Mode and Turbo Mode.

Also Read : This electric scooter from Komaki has a fire-proof battery

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Komaki M-5
₹99,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Burgman Street
124 cc
₹79,581 - 93,758 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot
₹79,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Gemopai Astrid Lite
₹79,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tvs Fiero 125
₹80,000 *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7g
110 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹0.8 - 0.9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Top speed of the Komaki LY Pro electric scooter ranges between 58 and 62 kilometres. The scooter comes equipped with advanced anti-skid technology to prevent skidding of the vehicle on hills. The scooter rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres to provide enhanced safety.

Komaki LY Pro electric scooter features a TFT display which is loaded with features.

On the mechanical front, the scooter is designed with led front winkers; it gets 3000 Watt hub motors/38 AMP controllers as well as parking assist/cruise control and reverse assist functions.

With launch of its latest, dual battery electric scooter, Komaki aims to lead the green and clean mobility domain. "The new-age electric vehicles of Komaki are the perfect choice for an effortless economic ride for commuters who prefer smoother, premium commute experiences with rugged and stylish expressions. The addition of Komaki LY Pro in our range of electric vehicles will further catapult the country’s pursuit to achieve the sustainable development goals by replacing the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicles," said Gunjan Malhotra, Director of Komaki Electric Division.

Komaki also has the country's first pure electric cruiser motorcycle in its portfolio, Called Ranger, the electric bike was launched in January last year. It comes with a four-kilowatt battery pack paired with a 5,000-watt motor. It claims to be capable of running around 250 km range on a single charge.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2023, 17:28 PM IST
TAGS: Komaki LY Pro
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS