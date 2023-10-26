Komaki announces festive offers on e-scooter range, free battery & charger on SE Dual

Electric two-wheeler maker Komaki has announced a host of offers for the festive season on its SE scooter range. The Komaki SE Dual now comes with a double range with a free battery and charge, which the company is offering at a single price. Komaki says the free battery increases the electric scooter’s range up to 200 km on a single charge.

Apart from the free battery and charge, the Komaki SE Dual electric scooter also comes with new colours - Charcoal Grey and Sacramento Green - making it more appealing to customers. The updated SE Dual is priced at ₹1.28 lakh (ex-showroom), which puts the model in contention with the Ola S1 Air, Ather 450S, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and the like.

Speaking about the festive offer, Gunjan Malhotra, Director - Komaki Electric Division, said, “Komaki SE has already emerged as a popular choice for the riders scooting through cities with the unprecedented power of tuned-up motor. This festive season, we want to further revamp the riding experiences with SE Dual, through which Indian bikers can avail of clean and green modes for grand touring in style with dual batteries at the same price. We stay committed to our pursuit of catapulting the adoption of electric vehicles on Indian roads by introducing advanced EVs with special features and the best offers."

Komaki revamped its SE electric scooter range earlier this year with the model getting LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries for enhanced safety and fire resistance. These batteries can be fully charged in 4-5 hours. The Komaki SE range also packs the necessary features including a 3,000-watt hub motor, LED DRL with LED indicators, keyless entry, park assist, cruise control, and reverse assist. The model gets a TFT screen that displays navigation, sound system and ready-to-ride features. The SE gets three riding modes - Eco, Sport and Turbo and gets disc brakes at either end with anti-skid technology.

