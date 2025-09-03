Kinetic Engineering opens new robotic chassis production line for DX e-scooter

Kinetic Engineering has announced the inauguration of the new advanced Robotic Chassis Line at its manufacturing facility in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra. The new robotic chassis line brings robotic welding, clamping auto fixtures, and a dedicated cell for scooter framing, for the newly announced Kinetic DX electric scooter. The manufacturer said that the new robotic chassis production line will ensure consistent precision, structural accuracy, and higher productivity, thanks to the automation that reduces the margin of error.

Kinetic Engineering says that its production facility has undergone a series of significant upgrades for the production of the new DX e-scooter with deliveries set to commence soon.

Kinetic Engineering says that its production facility has undergone a series of significant upgrades for the production of the new DX e-scooter. The metal body panel line now includes hydraulic and mechanical presses, spot welding guns, and pneumatic clamping fixtures, enabling greater efficiency and accuracy in panel fabrication. The paint shop has been upgraded and introduces body and frame painting, a 7-tank process with CED coating, followed by metallic top coating for better corrosion resistance and a premium-quality finish.

The manufacturing facilities also feature a dedicated store for frame child parts with receipt quality systems, individual gauges for every part, and kit-based supply aligned with sub-assembly requirements. Kinetic says the new and structured approach aims to optimise inventory management and ensure smooth and efficient operations.

Speaking about the new robotic chassis line, Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Kinetic Engineering, said, “The future of manufacturing belongs to companies that can seamlessly integrate automation, precision, and sustainability into their processes. With the inauguration of our Robotic Chassis Line, we are not just upgrading a facility; we are reimagining how manufacturing should be done in India. This move positions us to deliver unmatched consistency and reliability, while also setting a benchmark for how automation can transform traditional industries. At Kinetic, we see this as part of a larger shift where Indian manufacturing stands shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world."

Kinetic DX: Specifications

The Kinetic DX was launched in India with prices starting at ₹1.12 lakh, going up to ₹1.18 lakh (ex-showroom). The scooter will be available in two variants - DX and DX+. The Kinetic DX+ is equipped with a 2.6 kWh LFP and promises a range of 116 km (IDC) on a single charge. Power comes from a 6.4 bhp motor with a top speed of 90 kmph. The electric scooter has three riding modes - Range, Power, and Turbo. The Kinetic DX uses telescopic forks at the front and adjustable shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is provided via a 220 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum, assisted by a combi-braking system.

The Kinetic DX has been developed within the walls of the group — a coordinated effort that spans multiple group companies, each with legacy infrastructure of its own. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)

Bookings for the Kinetic DX e-scooter commenced on July 28, while deliveries are slated to begin later this month. The e-scooter enters a highly competitive space, taking on the TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Honda Activa e, Vida V2, Bajaj Chetak and the like.

