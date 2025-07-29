Kinetic DX electric scooter is here, challenging Vida VX2

Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd., the electric vehicle division of the Kinetic Group, has finally launched the Kinetic DX electric scooter in India. Introduced at a starting price of ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric scooter brings back the nostalgia of the original Kinetic Honda DX, which was one of the popular scooters in the country. Available in two trims - DX and DX+, the electric scooter's pricing goes up to ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the electric scooter comes marking the rebirth of the iconic Kinetic DX in an EV form, it draws design influence from the original model. The design silhouette comes bearing resemblances to the DX, but incorporates modern styling elements. Every panel of the EV takes cues from the iconic DX, but blends modern and fresh elements.

It sports a distinctive LED headlight, flanked by a Kinetic logo-shaped LED daytime running light. Also, there is a visor with the Kinetic branding, which adds a subtle nod to the Kinetic Honda DX. The company has added a plethora of interesting design elements and features that help it stand apart from the rest of the models in the segment.

The electric scooter segment in India is witnessing rapid growth in terms of demand and sales. Buoyed by the demand, several two-wheeler manufacturers have launched their respective products in this space. The Kinetic DX simply ramps up the competition in this segment. It challenges the rivals such as Vida VX2, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Honda Activa e:, and Bajaj Chetak, among others.

Here is a quick comparison of price and specifications between the Kinetic DX and Vida VX2.

Kinetic DX vs Vida VX2: Price

Kinetic DX is priced between ₹1.12 lakh and ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Vida VX2, on the other hand, which was launched in India just a few weeks back, is another electric scooter with appealing design and features as well as practicality in focus. It comes available in two variants - VX2 Plus and VX2 Go, priced between ₹99,490 and ₹1.1 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, Vida VX2 is available with a battery subscription plan, which significantly reduces the upfront cost for the consumers, while charging a rental of ₹0.96 per kilometre.

Kinetic DX vs Vida VX2: Specification

The Kinetic DX+ is powered by a 2.6 kWh LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery developed, which promises an IDC-rated range of up to 116 kilometres on a full charge. The electric powertrain of the DX churns out 6.4 bhp of peak power making it capable of achieving a top speed of 90 kmph.

On the other hand, the Vida VX2 Plus is available in two removable battery packs, while the VX2 Go gets a single removable battery. The base variant gets a 2.2 kWh battery, while VX2 Plus has a 3.4 kWh battery pack. The VX2 Go is capable of running up to 92 kilometres on a full charge, while the VX2 Plus is capable of running up to 142 kilometres on a full charge. When it comes to top speed, the VX2 Go can run at 70 kmph, while the VX2 PLus can run at 80 kmph.

