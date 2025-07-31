Kinetic DX vs Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Which is the most value-for-money electric scooter?

Kinetic DX is the latest entrant in the Indian electric scooter market. The Indian EV space is being led by electric scooters. Over the last couple of years, competition in this space has been heating up with plenty of EV startups and legacy players launching their respective products, keeping pace with the rising demand and popularity from consumers. The Kinetic DX comes as the latest model joining that trend.

The Kinetic DX closely follows the design philosophy of the Kinetic Honda DX, which is the original scooter, on which the latest electric model is based. The Kinetic DX sits in a segment where it competes with rivals such as Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak, Vida VX2, Honda Activa e:, TVS iQube, among others.

Kinetic DX vs Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Price

The Kinetic DX is priced between ₹1.12 lakh and ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Chetak 3503 is priced at ₹1.14 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the TVS iQube comes priced between ₹1.09 lakh and ₹1.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kinetic DX vs Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Specifications

Powering the Kinetic DX+ is a 2.6 kWh LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery, which promises an IDC-rated range of up to 116 kilometres on a full charge. The electric powertrain of the DX churns out 6.4 bhp of peak power, making it capable of achieving a top speed of 90 kmph.

On the other side, the Bajaj Chetak has a 3.5kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 153 km on a single charge. It is capable of running at 63 kmph top speed. The TVS iQube packs a 3.5 kWh and a 5.3 kWh battery pack available as options. The smaller battery pack offers a claimed range of 123 km on a single charge. Notably, this variant shares the same top speed of 82 kmph as the top-spec iQube ST.

