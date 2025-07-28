Kinetic DX launched in India at 1.12 lakh, promises 116 km of range

The Kinetic DX has been launched in India, starting at ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to ₹1.18 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the comeback for the DX nameplate in the Kinetic lineup. The scooter is available in two variants - DX and DX+. Kinetic is offering three years or 30,000 km of standard warranty for the DX, while customers can opt for an extended warranty of nine years or one lakh km. It is available in five different colour choices - White, Blue, Black, Silver and Red.

The Kinetic DX gets powered by a 2.6 kWh battery pack and gets a claimed range of 116 km on a single charge.

Bookings for the electric scooter are open from July 28. The OEM has said that interested consumers can book the EV at a token amount of ₹1,000. Also, deliveries will be restricted to 40,000 units, and deliveries will commence in October 2025.

Intersecting with the DX, Kinetic revives the second iconic nameplate under its brand alongside the Luna, which was launched earlier this year. The first Kinetic DX scooter, produced from 1984 to 2007 by a joint venture between India's Kinetic Engineering and Japan's Honda Motor Company, was based on the Honda NH Series scooters and powered by a 98 cc two-stroke, air-cooled engine. Unlike the earlier model, the new one is an all-electric model instead.

Kinetic DX: Design

The DX EV has been designed in collaboration with Italian designers to retain key elements of the original Kinetic DX. It features a strong metal body, a flat and wide floorboard, and a silhouette that remains recognisable to earlier users of the DX. The under-seat storage is rated at 37 litres, with space for a full-face helmet, a half-face helmet, and additional items. This has been made possible through the inclusion of cubby sections beneath the seat. The DX is available in two colour options—Silver and Black—while the DX+ adds Red, Blue, and White to the palette.

Kinetic DX: Features

The new Kinetic DX incorporates a set of features focused on convenience and daily usability. Both variants come with a keyless “Easy Key" system, reverse assist, hill-hold functionality, and Bluetooth connectivity via a dedicated Kinetic Assist switch. The DX+ adds a few segment-specific features, including “Easy Charge"—a retractable charging cable integrated into the scooter body—and “Easy Flip," a one-touch mechanism for deploying the pillion footrest.

Digital features are expanded in the DX+ through a companion mobile app and a set of connected functionalities under the brand’s “Telekinetic" system. These include real-time ride statistics, geo-fencing, vehicle tracking, intruder alerts, and a ‘Find My Kinetic’ feature. Additionally, the DX+ includes voice navigation and music playback through a built-in speaker, as well as automated voice alerts under the “My Kiney Companion" feature, which also includes user greetings and birthday messages.

Kinetic DX: Specifications

The Kinetic DX+ is equipped with a 2.6 kWh LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery developed by Range-X. This battery type is noted for improved thermal stability and longer life, with an estimated 2,500 to over 3,500 charge cycles, which is higher than conventional NMC batteries commonly used in EVs. The scooter operates on a 60V electrical system and includes regenerative braking technology branded as K-Coast. Under standard test conditions, the DX+ has an IDC-rated range of 116 km.

The electric motor on the DX+ delivers 6.4 bhp of peak power making the DX capable of achieving a top speed of 90 kmph. The electric scooter further gets three riding modes: Range, Power, and Turbo. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork and adjustable rear shock absorbers. Braking is provided via a 220 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum, assisted by a combi-braking system.

