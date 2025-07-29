Kinetic DX: Check out 5 key highlights of the reborn electrified icon

Marking a nostalgic return, Kinetic Green has reintroduced the iconic DX scooter this time, in a fully electric avatar. Priced between ₹1.12 lakh and ₹1.18 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Kinetic DX is available in two variants: DX and the higher-spec DX+. This comeback also marks the brand’s second revival of a heritage nameplate following the recent relaunch of the Luna.

The original Kinetic DX, launched in 1984 through a joint venture with Honda, was based on the Honda NH series and became a household name in urban India. That petrol-powered two-stroke model has now evolved into a zero-emission, tech-focused urban commuter. Here are five key highlights of the all-new Kinetic DX.