Kia Vision Meta Turismo concept previews future EV design direction

Kia is working on taking its future electric vehicles to the next step in terms of design, digital integration and user experience. Offering a glimpse into its approach, the South Korean carmaker has officially unveiled its Vision Meta Turismo concept at the Milan Design Week. First showcased in Korea in late 2025 to mark the company’s 80th anniversary, the EV concept takes to the global stage with the aim of bringing a more dynamic and engaging driving experience.

The Kia Vision Meta Turismo’s design ethos departs from conventional EVs to hinge on three core factors. These include performance driving, immersive digital interaction, and a lounge-like cabin environment. The concept draws cues from long-distance grand tourers of the 1960s, which are integrated onto modern electric underpinnings and advanced in-car tech.

Kia Vision Meta Turismo: Futuristic overalls

The Kia Vision Meta Turismo concept showcases a low-slung, futuristic EV design inspired by grand tourers

At the centre of its style sheet is Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy, which blends contrasting elements such as soft surfacing and sharp forms. A cab-forward setup underpins the low, wide stance, further defined by clean lines and pronounced, geometric arches. The low-slung front fascia features a blacked-out section housing lighting and camera systems. At the rear, a truncated tail sharply trails off for aero-optimisation and a slim LED light bar wraps around the haunches, emphasising the concept car’s width. A large glass canopy exposes the internal space frame, composed of slim, lightweight structural elements that stretch across from front to back.

The design further draws from jet aircrafts, incorporating elements such as the canards that house the upper front healamps and the rear-view camera.

Kia Vision Meta Turismo: Lounge-like interiors

Inside, the Vision Meta Turismo reflect’s Kia’s intent on delivering an immersive user experience through innovative design and lounge-like interiors. The cabin is split into two distinct zones for the driver and passenger. The driver’s area prioritises focus and control through a minimal, performance-focused setup. This includes slim instrumentation with reduced distractions, lightweight seats, and mesh-fabric materials designed to improve airflow.

In contrast, the passenger area is designed for comfort. While it uses the same materials, Kia says it offers a more relaxed seating posture that is optimal for viewing AR content via the 3D heads-up display. The seats are also able to rotate 180 degrees when the car is stationary, allowing you to see eye to eye with the rear occupants.

Also Read : Porsche 911 GT3 S/C revealed as a manual-only open-top grand tourer

Kia Vision Meta Turismo: Haptic engagement

Interior splits into driver-focused cockpit and lounge-style passenger zone with immersive digital displays

With most modern electric concepts hinging on haptic feedback to improve engagement, Kia is not one to sit out and has introduced a layer of physical controls designed to simulate, to an extent, the analogue driving experience of ICE-powered cars that makes the driver feel at one with the road. These include a joystick-style virtual gear shifter accompanied by fake engine sounds and vibrations. There is also a launch control and GT Boost button to enable maximum power and instant acceleration, as well as a rotary dial to adjust the sounds and driving dynamics.

The steering wheel takes after gaming controllers and allows drivers to shift between three driving modes, Speedster, Dreamer, and Gamer. Each mode alters the vehicle’s interface, ranging from performance-focused visualisation to augmented reality experiences and even in-car gaming when stationary.

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