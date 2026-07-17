Kia Syros EV vs Tata Punch EV spec comparison: battery pack, features, range

Electric vehicles have been touted as the future of mobility for the longest period of time in India. Despite availability across segments, smaller electric vehicles continue to sell owing to their size and attractive pricing. South Korean automaker Kia recently unveiled its most affordable electric vehicle, the Syros EV, in the Indian market. While it is entering the sub-compact electric SUV market, it won’t be short of rivals in the space, which includes Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, Tata Nexon EV , Tata Punch EV and Citroen eC3X , among others. Let’s see how the Kia Syros EV fares against the Tata Punch EV:

The Kia Syros EV rivals the Tata Punch EV with larger battery options, more power, ADAS and premium features, while the Punch EV remains the more affordable electric SUV with competitive equipment

Kia Syros EV vs Tata Punch EV: Battery Pack and Performance

The Kia Syros EV is powered by two liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery packs: a 42 kWh pack and a 51.4 kWh pack. The former sends power to the front axle-mounted electric motor, producing 132.76 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. The latter, much like the former, sends power to a front axle-mounted electric motor producing 168.9 bhp and 255 Nm of torque.

The Tata Punch EV, on the other hand, is powered by two battery packs: a 30 kWh and a 40 kWh. These battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor, producing 87.16 bhp and 154 Nm of torque, and 127.3 bhp and 154 Nm of torque. The Tata Punch EV further boasts a range of 375 km with the former and 468 km with the latter.

Kia Syros EV vs Tata Punch EV: Features

The Kia Syros EV is equipped with multiple features, including a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, front and rear ventilated seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, rear-view camera with dynamic assistance, cruise control, rear adjustable headrests, rear defogger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, shift-by-wire, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Tata Punch EV, on the other hand, is equipped with features including a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster with integrated navigation, connected car capabilities, front ventilated seats, a voice-assisted electric sunroof, wireless charging, a cooled glovebox and touch-based HVAC controls, among others.

Kia Syros EV vs Tata Punch EV: Safety

The Kia Syros EV gets a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with 16 autonomous features, anti-lock braking system (ABS), brake assist system (BAS), electronic stability program (ESP), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-start assist control (HAC), emergency stop signal (ESS) and all-wheel disc brakes, among others.

Tata Punch EV misses out on ADAS, but it gets six airbags, ESP, ABS, electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), hill hold assist, 360-degree surround view camera, blind spot view monitor, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill descent control, among others.

Also Read : Nissan Elgrand returns after 16 years with hybrid tech to take on Toyota Vellfire

Kia Syros EV vs Tata Punch EV: Price

The Tata Punch EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going all the way up to ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the BaaS ownership program, the Tata Punch EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.49 lakh with a battery EMI of ₹2.6 per km.

However, the South Korean automaker has not yet revealed the Syros EV’s price. It is expected to be priced at approximately ₹15 lakh.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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