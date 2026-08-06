Kia Syros EV vs MG Windsor EV top variant spec comparison: price, battery pack, range, features

South Korean automaker Kia recently launched its most affordable electric vehicle offering in India, the Syros EV. The electric iteration of the Syros is the company’s fourth electric car in its product portfolio, which includes the Carens Clavis EV , EV6 and EV9. However, the Syros EV enters a cutthroat market consisting of players including the MG Windsor EV , Citroen eC3X , Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, among others. The MG Windsor EV has been one of the leaders in the electric SUV segment and will directly compete against the Syros EV. Let’s see how the two electric SUVs fare against each other:

The Kia Syros EV rivals the MG Windsor EV with longer range, stronger performance, premium features and competitive pricing, intensifying competition in India's rapidly growing electric SUV segment

Kia Syros EV vs MG Windsor EV: Battery Pack, Range and Power

The top variant of the Kia Syros EV is powered by a 51.4 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack. The battery pack sends power to a front axle-mounted electric motor producing 168.9 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. Not only that, but the top variant of the Kia Syros EV offers a maximum range of 526 km. Additionally, the Kia Syros EV is available with a 42 kWh battery pack, which sends power to the front axle-mounted electric motor, producing 132.76 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, while offering a range of 443 km.

The top variant of the MG Windsor EV is powered by a 52.9-kWh Prismatic cell battery. The battery pack powers a front-axle-mounted electric motor producing 134.10 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Not only that, but the top variant of the MG Windsor EV offers a range of 449 km. In addition, the MG Windsor EV is also offered with a smaller 38-kWh battery pack, which produces the same 134.10 bhp and 200 Nm of torque but offers a significantly lower range of 332 km.

Kia Syros EV vs MG Windsor EV: Features

The Kia Syros EV X-line variant is equipped with multiple features, including a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, front and rear ventilated seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, rear-view camera with dynamic assistance, cruise control, rear adjustable headrests, rear defogger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, shift-by-wire, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Also Read : If I were buying the Tata Nexon EV, this is the variant I would pick

The MG Windsor EV Essence Pro variant, on the other hand, is equipped with a host of features including a 15.6-inch infotainment system, an infinity view glass roof, a 256-colour ambient lighting, a nine-speaker Infinity audio system, ventilated front seats, more than 50 connected car features, electrically adjustable front seats, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and Aero lounge seats at the rear, among others.

Kia Syros EV vs MG Windsor EV: Price

The top variant of the Kia Syros EV is priced at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top variant of the MG Windsor EV is priced at ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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