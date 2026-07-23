Kia Syros EV launched in India at 13.49 lakh, gets range of 526 km

South Korean automaker Kia has launched its second made-in-India mass-market electric vehicle, the Syros EV, starting at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 42 kW variant and ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 51.4 kW Extended Range variant. The Kia Syros EV will go on sale at dealerships nationwide from 30 July 2026.

Kia has launched the Syros EV in India from ₹ 13.49 lakh, offering up to 526 km range, dual battery options, Level 2 ADAS, lifetime battery warranty and 80 per cent assured buyback

Commenting on the announcement, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, "The Kia Syros EV answers that by making electric mobility more accessible, without compromise. Beyond an attractive price point, we've built one of the industry's most confident ownership propositions with an assured buyback programme offering up to 80 per cent resale value, the best in India today, alongside BaaS enabling one of the most accessible entry points into EV ownership; and a Lifetime Battery Warranty delivering long-term battery confidence, addressing the key concerns that continue to influence EV adoption."





Kia Syros EV: Design



The Kia Syros EV’s exterior boasts ice cube MFR LED headlamps, standard front LED fog lamps, star map LED daytime running lamps with integrated turn indicators, signature digital Tiger face, rear star map LED tail lamps, auto-streamline door handles, 17-inch crystal cut dual-tone aero alloy wheels, black high glossy front and rear skid plates with aero inserts, black high glossy garnish type roof rails and side garnish options, among others.

Kia Syros EV: Interior

The interior of the Kia Syros EV features a 30-inch wide Trinity Panoramic Display Panel, consisting of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touch screen infotainment system and a 5-inch climate control interface. Additionally, it is complemented by Kia Connect 2.0 with more than 95 features, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Harman Kardon eight-speaker sound system, and a smartphone wireless charger.



Furthermore, the cabin offers a 60:40 split rear seats that slide and recline, the front (seat and back) and rear ventilated seats (seat only), a four-way power driver seat, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient mood lighting with LED footwell lamps, a smart dashcam with dual camera, rear door sunshade curtains, and multiple USB Type-C ports including a new 100W front USB-C charger, among others.

Kia Syros EV: Battery Packs

The Kia Syros EV is offered with two battery options: a 51.4 kWh with an ARAI-certified range of 526 km, and a 42 kWh with 443 km. Additionally, the battery packs are complemented by DC fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent in 39 minutes with a 100 kW charger and a battery conditioning feature that optimises battery temperature for faster DC charging. Backed by the K-Charge ecosystem's integrated route planner and flexible charging controls, the Syros EV also features a 10.8 kW onboard AC charging capacity.





Kia Syros EV: Platform, Power and Performance

The Kia Syros EV is built on a reinforced K1 platform. The Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery pack powers an electric motor mounted on the front axle, producing 168 bhp. Additionally, the sub-compact electric SUV goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.1 seconds with the 51.4 kWh pack.

The Syros EV is also equipped with a range of EV-exclusive technologies — Paddle Shifters for Regenerative Braking with Auto Mode and i-Pedal, Vehicle-to-Load (Internal), Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS), a Battery Heating System and Shift-by-Wire - Column-Type.

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Kia Syros EV: Safety

The Kia Syros EV features Level 2 ADAS with 16 autonomous functions, spanning front collision-avoidance assist for cars, pedestrians, cyclists, junction-turning and direct oncoming traffic, smart cruise control with stop and go, lane keeping and lane following assist, and more. Notably, the Syros EV further gets a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor in the cluster, parking collision-avoidance assist – reverse (PCA-R), and front, rear and side parking sensors.

Additional safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC), brake assist system (BAS), a highline tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child anchorages, rear occupant alert, and electric parking brake with auto hold.

Kia Syros EV: Variants and Colours

The Syros EV comes in seven trims across two battery packs, with nine exterior colours, including Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl, and, exclusively for X-Line ER, Xclusive Matte Graphite and Aurora Black Pearl. Moreover, the Syros EV is available in three interior themes, including Cloud Blue & Grey, Onyx Black & Off-White, and the exclusive Onyx Black & Hunter Green.

Kia Syros EV: Battery-as-a-Service

The Kia Syros EV is offered with Kia's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme, offering flexible finance options structured as a dual-loan model with the chassis and battery financed separately. Ownership starts from ₹7.99 lakh, along with a transparent battery EMI of ₹3.3 per kilometre. Additionally, the company further states that all Syros EVs are backed by a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty of 15 years, with unlimited kilometres.

Furthermore, the company states that the Syros EV is backed by an assured buyback programme, offering an introductory resale value up to 80 per cent after 3 years. Customers can choose from three- or four-year tenures with flexible annual mileage options, and at the end of their chosen term can retain, return or replace their vehicle.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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