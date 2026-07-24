Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Kia Syros Ev In Mind? Variant Wise Price List Detailed

Kia Syros EV in mind? Variant-wise price list detailed

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 24 Jul 2026, 09:37 am
Follow us on:

Kia Syros EV, priced from 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), competes with key rivals like Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.

Kia Syros EV, priced from ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), competes with key rivals like Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.
Kia Syros EV
EMI starting at just
₹17,700/ month
Check Eligibility

Kia India has launched its latest electric car, the Kia Syros EV, in India, at an introductory starting price of 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Syros EV, which is the all-electric iteration of the Kia Syros, competes with key rivals such as the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV. With 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs, promising up to 526 km range on a full charge, it could be among the top picks for a premium compact EV and a good all-rounder city-runabout.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Honda Elevate ₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Glanza ₹ 6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹8,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra Scorpio N ₹ 13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹17,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra Thar ROXX ₹ 12.39 - 22.82 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹16,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra XUV 3XO ₹ 7.54 - 14.88 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹9,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra XUV 7XO ₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹17,900/ month
Check Eligibility

If you are planning to buy the Kia Syros EV, here is a quick look at the variant-wise price list and other key facts that you must know before booking the electric SUV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Syros EV
₹13.50 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹17,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra 3XO EV
₹13.89 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹18,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
₹15.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹20,300/ month
Check Eligibility
UPCOMING
Mahindra XEV 4e
₹13 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹17,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Nexon EV
₹12.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹16,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
₹15.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹21,000/ month
Check Eligibility

Kia Syros EV: Variant-wise price list

Kia Syros EV: Variant-wise price list
42 kWh51.4 kWh
HTK 13.50 lakhNA
HTK Plus 15 lakh 17 lakh
HTX 16 lakh 18 lakh
HTX PlusNA 19.50 lakh
X-LineNA 20 lakh
* All prices, ex-showroom, pan-India

Kia Syros EV comes in a total of five variants: HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and the X-Line. It is priced between 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The HTK is available only with a 42 kWh battery pack, while the HTX Plus and X-Line are available only with the 51.4 kWh battery pack. On the other hand, the HTK Plus and HTX come available with both battery options.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Price, variants, features, colours & more

Kia Syros EV: Colour options

The Kia Syros EV is available in nine colour options: Ivory Silver Matte, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl and Xclusive Matte Graphite. The X-Line variant is available only in the Aurora Black Pearl and the Xclusive Matte Graphite colour options.

Kia Syros EV: Powertrain

Kia Syros EV: Powertrain
Battery Pack42 kWh51.4 kWh
Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)443 km526 km
Max power 133 bhp169 bhp
Max torque255 Nm255 Nm

Kia Syros EV is available in two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The smaller pack promises up to 443 km range, while the larger battery pack offers up to 526 km range on a full charge.

Kia Syros EV: Key rivals

The Kia Syros EV will compete with a wide range of competitors, including the Vinfast VF6 and VF7, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, Tata Curvv EV and Nexon EV, Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra 3XO EV and the MG Windsor EV.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2026, 09:37 am IST
TAGS: Kia Syros EV Kia Syros EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Get your

Kia Syros EV
at ₹17,700/ month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score