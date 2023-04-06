HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Kia Hikes 2030 Ev Sales Goal To 1.6 Million, Will Make Small Evs In India

Kia hikes 2030 EV sales goal to 1.6 million, will make small EVs in India

Kia has significantly increased its global electric vehicle sales target to 1.6 million units by 2030 from the previous goal of 1.2 million units announced last year. The South Korean auto manufacturer has announced that it aims to get more than half its global sales from electrified vehicles in 2030 as it targets a 34 per cent higher total international sales number to 4.3 million units by the end of this decade.

By: HT Correspondent
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2023, 13:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia's global EV sales goal hike is a significant surge over the 1.2 million targets Kia had set for 2030 in 2022.
Kia has unveiled their new flagship electric SUV in the global market. It is called EV9 and looks essentially the same as the concept version that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
The EV9 is a three row SUV. The second row can be swiveled 180-degrees so that the occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.
The EV9 is based on the E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform. It is essentially an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners and the floorboard is where battery packs are placed. 
Speaking of battery packs, their capacity hasn't been revealed yet. However, it could be 77.4 kWh unit from the Ioniq 5.
The dashboard is equipped with 12.3-inch dual screens. There is a driver's digital display and an infotainment system. 
The seats are spacious and get dual-tone upholstery.
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and the dashboard looks quite modern.
Kia will be offering EV9 as a six or seven seater SUV. On the sides, there are flush door handles and a charging port.
It seems like not every version of the EV9 will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. At the rear, there will be vertical LED tail lamps.
The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. The center console doors are further designed to add to the overall refinement of the interior space.
The headlamps have been stacked vertically. Kia says that their Tiger Face grille has now gone digital.
Kia's global EV sales goal hike is a significant surge over the 1.2 million targets Kia had set for 2030 in 2022.
View all Images
Kia has unveiled their new flagship electric SUV in the global market. It is called EV9 and looks essentially the same as the concept version that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
1/11
Kia has unveiled their new flagship electric SUV in the global market. It is called EV9 and looks essentially the same as the concept version that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
The EV9 is a three row SUV. The second row can be swiveled 180-degrees so that the occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.
2/11
The EV9 is a three row SUV. The second row can be swiveled 180-degrees so that the occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.
The EV9 is based on the E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform. It is essentially an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners and the floorboard is where battery packs are placed. 
3/11
The EV9 is based on the E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform. It is essentially an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners and the floorboard is where battery packs are placed. 
Speaking of battery packs, their capacity hasn't been revealed yet. However, it could be 77.4 kWh unit from the Ioniq 5.
4/11
Speaking of battery packs, their capacity hasn't been revealed yet. However, it could be 77.4 kWh unit from the Ioniq 5.
The dashboard is equipped with 12.3-inch dual screens. There is a driver's digital display and an infotainment system. 
5/11
The dashboard is equipped with 12.3-inch dual screens. There is a driver's digital display and an infotainment system. 
The seats are spacious and get dual-tone upholstery.
6/11
The seats are spacious and get dual-tone upholstery.
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and the dashboard looks quite modern.
7/11
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and the dashboard looks quite modern.
Kia will be offering EV9 as a six or seven seater SUV. On the sides, there are flush door handles and a charging port.
8/11
Kia will be offering EV9 as a six or seven seater SUV. On the sides, there are flush door handles and a charging port.
It seems like not every version of the EV9 will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. At the rear, there will be vertical LED tail lamps.
9/11
It seems like not every version of the EV9 will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. At the rear, there will be vertical LED tail lamps.
The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. The center console doors are further designed to add to the overall refinement of the interior space.
10/11
The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. The center console doors are further designed to add to the overall refinement of the interior space.
The headlamps have been stacked vertically. Kia says that their Tiger Face grille has now gone digital.
11/11
The headlamps have been stacked vertically. Kia says that their Tiger Face grille has now gone digital.

Speaking about its EV sales projections, Kia CEO Ho Sung Song said that the automaker plans to sell 2.38 million battery electric and hybrid vehicles in 2030, a 300,000 unit hike over Kia's previous target from last year. He said that around 37 per cent or 1.6 million vehicles of the anticipated global sales will be battery-electric models by the end of this decade. The car brand further stated that it will produce small electric cars in India, while small and medium-sized EVs will be built in Europe and China. Also, the automaker plans to make the key EVs in the US beginning in 2024 with the EV9.

Also Read : VW halts sales of some ID.4 EVs due to risk of doors opening while in motion

Kia's latest projection is also very ambitious compared to the automaker's sales target of 258,000 BEVs worldwide for 2023 and one million for 2026. The automaker wants electric vehicles to make up 32 per cent of its overall corporate profit in 2026 and 53 per cent in 2030. This is a massive increase compared to 2022, when electric vehicles contributed just five per cent to the OEM's overall profit. The auto company expects better profitability to come partly by cutting the cost of batteries by 55 per cent by the end of the current decade compared to 2018 prices.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Ev9 Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Ev9 Concept
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqa
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw Ix1
₹60 - 62 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Besides projecting its sales target, Kia CEO said the automaker will expand its full electric product lineup to 15 models by 2027. Kia will launch the EV9 in the second half of 2023 in South Korea, followed by the smaller EV5, which will arrive in China in the fourth quarter of 2023. These will join the brand's other electric cars, EV6 and Niro EV.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2023, 13:32 PM IST
TAGS: Kia EV6 Kia Kia EV5 electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city