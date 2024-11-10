Kia EV9 goes off-roading with this new concept model unveiled at SEMA 2024

Kia America has recently unveiled new concept EVs at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The two custom-built concept models have been designed for an adventure off-roading lifestyle and these are the Kia EV9 ADVNTR and the PV5 WKNDR concept models. While the EV9 electric SUV has been in the global markets for a while and was recently brought to India, the PV5 EV is part of Kia’s newly debuted line of Purpose Beyond Vehicles (PBVs).

SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) is known as a showcase for concept vehicles that range from mild to extreme. It is a key platform for the manufacturers of automotive accessories aimed at enhancing various aspects of current and future vehicles. For this year’s SEMA show, the Kia Design Center America (KDCA) seemingly wished to make the EV9 go weekend camping.

Also Read : Kia Clavis officially teased for Indian market. Check expected features, engine

The Kia EV9 ADVNTR:

The Kia EV9 ADVNTR gets custom front and rear fascias and is reinforced with thick rocker panels and black wheel arch cladding. The concept lifts the electric SUV by three inches over its standard, production version.

The Kia EV9 is an all-electric three-row SUV that recently arrived in India as a completely built unit (CBU). It is based on the E-GMP architecture used by the South Korean automaker and its parent firm Hyundai. With the new ADVNTR concept, Kia has reimagined the EV9 SUV for a more adventurous lifestyle.

Also Read : Ultraviolette Concept X revealed, previews electric sports tourer

The front and rear fascias are given a new, rugged look with bumpers reimagined for off-roading. The sides of the SUV get reinforced rocker panels and thick wheel arch claddings. The new concept sees the EV9 getting a three-inch lift alongside more rugged tyres. The SUV further gets a roof rack that Kia says is suitable for both luggage and camping tents.

The Kia PV5 WKNDR:

The PV5 is an electric van built for commercial uses but it goes off-roading with the WKNDR concept that brings purpose-built tyres with hydro-turbine wheels and a heavily versatile interior.

The standard PV5 is part of Kia’s PBVs designed for commercial uses such as delivery services. With the WKNDR concept, this battery-electric van puts on a set of dedicated off-road tyres with hydro-turbine wheels that are said to recharge its batteries. Kia describes the WKNDR as “a Swiss Army Knife on wheels" and it is said to feature a versatile modular interior that can be “efficiently customized to maximize space and function."

The concept includes a “Gear Head" feature that offers a unique sheltered storage solution for gear when the van is stationary. This feature allows for maximum utilisation of the cabin space while providing easy access to belongings. The Gear Head can double up as a mobile pantry for those who want to cook surrounded by nature. The PV5 WKNDR incorporates solar panels to recharge its batteries, and it brings an onboard compressor that can adjust tyre pressure and inflate a mattress when setting up camp.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: