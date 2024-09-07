Kia EV9 electric SUV listed on India website ahead of launch on October 3

The upcoming Kia EV9 is now listed on the South Korean carmaker’s Indian website ahead of its awaited launch on October 3. The all-electric SUV was recently teased on Kia India’s Instagram page and the website listing puts the teaser clip in full focus once you click on the new model page.

The Kia EV9 will be launched alongside the updated version of the updated three-row Carnival MPV. Kia India is expected to set off the new model line by launching the EV9 GT-Line AWD variant alongside the next-generation Kia Carnival.

Subsequent lower-end variants of the EV9 could be launched at a later date. The model has already been launched in global markets and will reach the Indian soil as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The Kia Carnival is expected to be assembled locally in India at a later date, starting as a CBU as well.

The teaser shows a clip of an ocean and bright blue skies that seamlessly transitions into the rooftop of the all-electric SUV that features a two-part panoramic sunroof. The Kia EV9 GT-Line is the top-of-the-range variant, and in global markets, it offers a range of approximately 434 km. The Kia EV9 and the next-gen Carnival MPV were initially showcased in India at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Kia EV9 AWD GT-Line: Key highlights

The Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD features a dual-motor setup that provides 379 bhp and 700 Nm of torque alongside a single-charge range of approximately 434 km.

The Kia EV9 is built on the E-GMP architecture shared between models from both the South Korean carmaker and its parent company Hyundai. The electric SUV in its GT-Line AWD guise offers 270 miles (approximately 434 km) of range on a single charge and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in under 24 minutes with 350 kW DC fast charging.

While the base model comes with a 201 bhp single electric motor with RWD, the GT-Line AWD is powered by a dual-motor configuration that makes 379 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The EV9 can go from 0-100 kmph in 5 seconds. The model comes bearing the Level-3 ADAS suite of safety features including a 360-degree camera with blind spot detection, parking collision avoidance, lane driving aids, and navigation-based cruise control.

Kia US lists the EV9 AWD GT-Line at $73,900, which comes to approximately ₹62.06 lakh. Prices have not been announced for India yet and will be revealed next month. It is expected to go even higher since the model is being brought as a CBU. Kia India has not hinted at any plans to assemble the EV9 locally anytime soon.

