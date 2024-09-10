Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia Ev9 Arrives Soon: Here Is What To Expect

Kia EV9 arrives soon: Here is what to expect

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 10 Sep 2024, 16:57 PM
Kia is set to launch the EV9 electric SUV in India, featuring a bold design, spacious interior, and advanced technology. With a range of 480-500 km, i
...
According to Kia, the EV9 will offer range of up to 541 kms in a single charge. It also has an 800-volt electrical architecture that enables the EV9 to charge at ultra-fast speed. Kia claims the EV9 can recharge up to 239 kms after just 15 minutes of charging.

The Kia EV9 is all set to launch in India. Although it has already been revealed in international markets, Indian markets are still awaiting its arrival. With its muscular and futuristic design, the performance-oriented dual-motor option, a long-range battery and advanced tech, the EV9 aims to rewrite the story of the Indian electric SUV space.

The SUV will be Kia's benchmark product in the electric segment in India. Here's what you can expect out of the EV behemoth:

Kia EV9: Exterior

The Kia EV9 carries a bold, boxy design with its 'Digital Tiger Face' grille, ‘Star Map’ LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and LED headlamps. It will feature big 20-22-inch wheels and 200 mm ground clearance featuring a big SUV look that is ready to tackle various terrains. Indian buyers who like a balance between modern aesthetics and off-road readiness are likely to appreciate what the EV9 has to offer.

Kia EV9: Interior

The EV9 features a spacious three-row seating arrangement with accommodations for up to seven passengers. The dashboard will be fitted with a 12.3-inch dual-screen setup combining the infotainment and digital instrument cluster, wireless charging and a panoramic sunroof are also part of the bundle.

A glimpse at the posh interior of the EV9 with light interiorsand the dual 12.3-inch screen setup.

Kia EV9: Powertrains options and range

The different powertrain options offered across the globe on the Kia EV9 include:

RWD single-motor makes around 212 bhp and 350 Nm torque (claimed).

Dual-electric AWD provides a maximum of 379 hp with 700 Nm of torque.

The motors come paired with a 76 kWh or 99.8 kWh battery that might last 370 km or 490 km on a single charge. The fast-charging capability will allow an 80% charge in just 20-30 minutes.

Kia EV9: Features and safety

The ADAS suite to be included in the EV9 from Kia will be the latest including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking.

Other features include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability—which enables the EV9 to power devices outside the vehicle—and over-the-air updates for software enhancements.

Also Read : World EV Day Special: What owners have to say about living with an EV in India

Kia EV9: Expected pricing and competition

The SUV is expected to be priced close to 90 lakh. The major competitors of the EV9 by Kia will be the Volvo EX90 and the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 16:57 PM IST
