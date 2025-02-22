Kia EV6 recalled again for faulty charging control unit, to get a software update

Kia India has announced a voluntary recall for the EV6 luxury electric SUV. The voluntary recall involves 1,380 units of the Kia EV6, which were manufactured between March 3, 2022, and April 14, 2023. The company said that the recall was due to a potential issue in the integrated charging control unit (ICCU), which may affect the performance of the 12-volt auxiliary battery on the vehicle.

Kia EV6 Recalled Again

This would be the second time that the Kia EV6 has been recalled in India, the all-electric offering was recalled last year as well for the same issue involving the ICCU. Kia will proactively contact the owners for a quick software update on the vehicle. Alternatively, customers can reach out to their respective dealers and book an appointment for a service update. The automaker has begun reaching out to the affected customers.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia EV6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 708 km 708 km ₹ 60.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD Sealion 7 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 567 km 567 km ₹ 48.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Lexus NX 2494 cc 2494 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 67.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia EV6 Facelift 84 kWh 84 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 65 - 75 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW iX1 66.4 kWh 66.4 kWh 417 km 417 km ₹ 66.90 Lakhs Compare Volvo C40 Recharge 78 kWh 78 kWh 530 km 530 km ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Compare

Also Read : 2025 Kia EV6 unveiled at Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Check battery, range, and features

The 2025 Kia EV6 facelift made its India debut at Auto Expo 2025

Kia EV6 Facelift India Launch Soon

The issue specifically involves the pre-facelift EV6 currently on sale. That said, Kia India is gearing up to introduce the EV6 facelift, which made its debut at the 2025 Auto Expo. The electric SUV gets refreshed styling and new features while packing the same underpinnings. The EV6 is based on the E-GMP platform, and the facelift will be available with a larger 84 kWh battery pack that packs denser energy than the predecessor. It promises a claimed range of over 650 km on a single charge.

Kia will offer the EV6 facelift in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. The two electric motors (AWD version) pack a combined 320 bhp and 605 Nm. The model is also capable of faster charging and can now support a 350 kW fast charger, helping juice the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

Kia EV6 Facelift Features

In the cabin, the updated Kia EV6 gets a new two-spoke steering wheel, a fingerprint sensor for keyless driver recognition, an improved Head-up Display (HUD) unit, and a new digital rearview mirror. The car also gets AI-based navigation support, ADAS, two 12.3-inch curved displays, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and more.

Bookings for the Kia EV6 facelift commenced in India on January 17, 2025, soon after its debut, while the launch is slated to take place in March this year. Deliveries should begin soon after the price announcement.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: