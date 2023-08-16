Kia EV5 electric SUV leaked ahead of August 25 launch

EV5 electric SUV, Kia's third EV after the EV6 and EV9, has been leaked online in its production version ahead of its official debut on August 25. The electric SUV was leaked through China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) recently. This is the first time that the EV5 electric SUV has been shown in its real-life avatar which reveals that not much has changed in terms of design from its concept form shown earlier.

According to the Chinese ministry, the Kia EV5 will stand 4,615 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width and 1,715 in height. The wheelbase of the EV5 electric SUV will be 2,750 mm. The kerb weight of the new Kia EV will be 1,870 kgs. The electric SUV will be based on the Korean auto giant's E-GMP platform developed exclusively for its electric vehicles. The same platform also underpins the likes of EV6 and the recently-launched EV9 three-row electric SUV.

According to the leaked reports, the Kia EV5 electric SUV will come with 800 volt system. This will mean that EV5 will require more time to recharge than its siblings. It will be equipped with an electric motor that will help the EV to generate up to 214.5 bhp of maximum power. The reports also suggests that the new electric SUV will come with a top speed of 185 kmph, which will remain electronically limited.

As far as the design is concerned, the upcoming Kia EV5 seems to be inspired by the design elements of the EV9 electric SUV. It gets a bold front face with sleek LED headlight units, a closed grille with chunky bumpers at the bottom. The design of the alloys too appear similar to the ones seen on EV9.

Kia will debut the EV5 electric SUV at the upcoming Chengdu Motor Show to be held in China on August 25. The upcoming electric SUV is likely to be the most affordable offering from the Korean auto giant in the EV space.

