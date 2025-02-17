Kia reveals first look of EV4 electric hatch and sedan ahead of global debut

HT Auto
  • Kia will fully reveal the EV4 Concept during its EV Day event when it will also showcase two other upcoming models.
Kia EV4
The Kia EV4 was unveiled as a concept car in late 2023. Once launched, it will take on the likes of Tesla Model 3 among others in the EV segment in global markets.
Kia EV4
The Kia EV4 was unveiled as a concept car in late 2023. Once launched, it will take on the likes of Tesla Model 3 among others in the EV segment in global markets.

Kia has revealed the first look of its upcoming electric car EV4 ahead of the global debut to be held on Kia EV Day on February 27. The Korean carmaker had earlier teased the EV4 in concept form, along with two other upcoming EVs - EV2 and PV5 concepts. The EV4 is likely to get into production by the end of this year and expected to be launched in global markets in 2026. It will take on rivals such as Tesla Model 3, MG 4 and Volkswagen ID.4 among other electric cars in its segment.

Kia had showcased the EV4 in its concept form for the first time back in 2023. The latest iteration looks quite similar to the concept version that made debut two years ago. When launched, the EV4 will be available in two body styles. It will be offered as an electric sedan as well as a hatchback which will be slightly smaller in size.

Kia EV4: Design elements revealed

The images shared by the carmaker today reveals both the sedan and hatchback designs. It showcases Kia's new design philosophy already seen in new generation electric cars like the EV9. Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, said, “Offering a fresh take on the sedan, the EV4sedanfeatures a sleek, low nose and long-tail silhouette. The EV4hatchbackis a nimble, versatile all-rounder. Distinctive and clean, it is built to excel in any situation."

Like other new generation Kia EVs, the EV4 also gets the signature 'Tiger Face' design at the front highlighted by the vertically oriented headlights and sleek DRL units. The EV offers a sporty look with its wide stance, sloping roofline that tapers down at the rear with a long-tail like design. The EV also gets two-piece rear spoiler, vertical LED taillights and its sits on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels.

Kia EV4: Details on interior, battery, range under wraps

Kia has not revealed any details on the dimension of the EV4. Details about the interior design and features are also kept under wraps. The EV4 is likely to share its underpinnings with the EV6 which uses Kia's E-GMP platform. No details on the battery, possible range or charging capacity have been revealed yet.

17 Feb 2025
