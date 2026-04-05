Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Kia Ev3 Unveiled At The 2026 New York Auto Show; Will It Come To India?

Kia EV3 unveiled at the 2026 New York Auto Show; will it come to India?

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 05 Apr 2026, 17:09 pm
Follow us on:

  • Kia's 2027 EV3, arriving late 2026, debuts as an affordable electric SUV featuring two battery options, all-wheel drive, and a high-tech cabin with dual displays and integrated streaming capabilities.

2026 Kia EV3
Get Launch Updates on
Kia EV3
Notify me

South Korean automaker Kia has unveiled its entry-level SUV, the EV3, at the New York Auto Show 2026. The EV3 is built on the 400V Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) by the company and is expected to be positioned as the most affordable EV in the US market. The Kia EV3 is expected to hit the US markets by late 2026, while it can be assumed that the South Korean automaker will launch this in other markets across the globe. Additionally, the Kia EV3 will be sold across five variants, namely Light, Wind, Land, GT-Line, and GT.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
VinFast VF7
₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

Kia EV3: Battery Options and Power

The Kia EV3 is expected to be powered by two different battery options: a 58.3 kWh battery pack and an 81.4 kWh battery pack. The former is offered in the Light variant only, while the latter is offered in the higher variants. The smaller 58.3 kWh battery pack will have a range of 354 km, and the larger 81.4 kWh battery pack will have a range of more than 500 km. The entry-level electric car from Kia, the EV3, is available with all-wheel drive on the GT-Line and GT variants, while it is optional on Wind and Land variants.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Kia EV3
BatteryCapacity Icon81.4 kWh Range Icon600 km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹ 19.95 - 30.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon683 km
₹ 18.90 - 28.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA
BatteryCapacity Icon61 kWh Range Icon543 km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon627 Km
₹ 21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The top GT variant, which is powered by the bigger 81.4 kWh battery pack, makes approximately 284 bhp of peak power, which is higher than the 257.3 bhp produced in other all-wheel drive variants. The EV3 further includes features like Virtual Gear Shift and Active Sound Design to create a more immersive and energetic driving sensation. In addition to that, the EV3’s driving stability, ride comfort and responsiveness are the result of a Macpherson strut suspension at the front and a multi-link geometry at the rear. The electric car from Kia benefits from a sport-tuned suspension and steering.

Kia EV3: Interiors and Features

The EV3 boasts a trinity display of a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a five-inch climate control screen and a 12.3-inch infotainment display, along with a connected car navigation cockpit, video streaming from platforms like Netflix and YouTube, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heads-up display, an eight-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, which is optional, a 360-degree view camera, and an AI-voice assistant, among other features.

Also Read: Freelander Concept 97 unveiled globally, to be launched in an electric avatar

Kia EV3: India-bound?

The EV3 can be India-bound, considering India is an extremely value-conscious and price-conscious market. With Kia’s hold on the Indian consumer increasing gradually, Kia can introduce its entry-level EV SUV to compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta Electric, MG Windsor EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, among others.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2026, 10:32 am IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS