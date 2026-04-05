Kia EV3 unveiled at the 2026 New York Auto Show; will it come to India?

South Korean automaker Kia has unveiled its entry-level SUV, the EV3, at the New York Auto Show 2026. The EV3 is built on the 400V Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) by the company and is expected to be positioned as the most affordable EV in the US market. The Kia EV3 is expected to hit the US markets by late 2026, while it can be assumed that the South Korean automaker will launch this in other markets across the globe. Additionally, the Kia EV3 will be sold across five variants, namely Light, Wind, Land, GT-Line, and GT.

Kia EV3: Battery Options and Power

The Kia EV3 is expected to be powered by two different battery options: a 58.3 kWh battery pack and an 81.4 kWh battery pack. The former is offered in the Light variant only, while the latter is offered in the higher variants. The smaller 58.3 kWh battery pack will have a range of 354 km, and the larger 81.4 kWh battery pack will have a range of more than 500 km. The entry-level electric car from Kia, the EV3, is available with all-wheel drive on the GT-Line and GT variants, while it is optional on Wind and Land variants.

The top GT variant, which is powered by the bigger 81.4 kWh battery pack, makes approximately 284 bhp of peak power, which is higher than the 257.3 bhp produced in other all-wheel drive variants. The EV3 further includes features like Virtual Gear Shift and Active Sound Design to create a more immersive and energetic driving sensation. In addition to that, the EV3’s driving stability, ride comfort and responsiveness are the result of a Macpherson strut suspension at the front and a multi-link geometry at the rear. The electric car from Kia benefits from a sport-tuned suspension and steering.

Kia EV3: Interiors and Features

The EV3 boasts a trinity display of a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a five-inch climate control screen and a 12.3-inch infotainment display, along with a connected car navigation cockpit, video streaming from platforms like Netflix and YouTube, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heads-up display, an eight-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, which is optional, a 360-degree view camera, and an AI-voice assistant, among other features.

Also Read: Freelander Concept 97 unveiled globally, to be launched in an electric avatar

Kia EV3: India-bound?

The EV3 can be India-bound, considering India is an extremely value-conscious and price-conscious market. With Kia’s hold on the Indian consumer increasing gradually, Kia can introduce its entry-level EV SUV to compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta Electric, MG Windsor EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, among others.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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