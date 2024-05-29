Kia EV3 to feature LG webOS, aimed at in-car experience with streaming services

LG has revealed that its webOS infotainment platform will be integrated into the 2025 Kia EV3, marking the first electric vehicle to include this system. Set for a global launch in July in South Korea, the EV3 will offer a state-of-the-art in-vehicle experience leveraging LG's innovative technology.

The webOS platform, known as Automotive Content Platform (ACP) for vehicle applications, is a crucial element of LG AlphaWare, which is LG's suite of software solutions designed for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). This system will enable vehicle occupants to access streaming services such as YouTube and Netflix, as well as various games and interactive content, bringing the convenience and entertainment options of mobile devices and TVs directly into the car.

Although specifics regarding how the system will prevent driver distraction are not yet clear, its functionality depends on compliance with driving safety regulations. A standout feature for the Korean market is the addition of LG Channel, an ad-supported streaming service with over 80 channels.

"Featuring numerous user-centric innovations, the EV3 enables our customers to enjoy a compelling in-vehicle experience, complete with many of their favourite premium streaming services," said Ryu Chang-sung, senior vice president and head of the Global Brand and CX division at Kia. Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company, added, "Our in-vehicle content platform elevates the mobility experience, providing easy access to a diverse array of high-quality content."

Internationally, the webOS platform is already available in the recently updated Kia Carnival as well as in the 2024 GV80, GV80 Coupe, and G80 models from Kia's sibling brand Genesis.

Earlier this month, Kia unveiled the EV3, a compact electric SUV designed to be affordable while still offering a premium experience. The EV3 is set for a global launch in July 2024 and will be available in Asia by 2025. Kia plans to price the EV3 between $35,000 and $50,000. However, there has been no official announcement regarding its release in the Indian market.

The Kia EV3 will feature an 81.4 kWh battery pack in its top-end version. The company claims a driving range of 560 km on a single charge, while the WLTP cycle estimates the range at 600 km. Kia has chosen NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) batteries sourced from LG Solutions over LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries due to their superior power output, shorter charging times, and better range.

