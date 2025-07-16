Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Which Korean electric vehicle will you pick

Kia has rolled out the Carens Clavis EV, India’s first mainstream electric MPV, with an aggressive starting price of ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and a claimed range of up to 490 km. It lands directly in the path of the Hyundai Creta Electric, which shares its E-GMP-derived platform and similar mechanicals but brings a more compact SUV form factor to the table. While both vehicles are targeted at the fast-growing premium electric segment under ₹25 lakh, they cater to very different needs.

So which EV should you choose — the family-friendly Carens Clavis EV or the stylish Creta Electric? Here's how they stack up on design, features, performance, and pricing.

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Design

The Kia Carens Clavis EV blends its MPV heritage with distinctive EV styling elements. It stands tall with a more upright stance and features a closed-off front grille, Star Map LED DRLs, and 17-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels. The rear design has full-width lighting and a high-stop lamp, providing it a bit of a futuristic but practical appearance. The extensive glass area, raised body proportions, and roof rails focus on practicality and room for families.

Comparison, on the other hand, sees the Hyundai Creta Electric embracing the traditional shape of the ICE Creta but incorporating some EV-inspired elements. The front grille is closed off, alloy wheels have been optimized for aerodynamic prowess, and blue highlights subtly suggest its electric powertrain. It appears more diminutive, more premium, and more urban-friendly than the Carens, which has an inclination towards practicality.

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

Both the Carens Clavis EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric feature a comprehensive features list, such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and 360-degree camera. They also have connected car technology and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Where the Carens EV differentiates itself is in the cabin flexibility and extra layers of technology. It offers 64-colour ambient lighting, boss-mode HVAC controls, paddle-based regenerative braking, a shift-by-wire rotary drive selector, and even a 25-litre frunk (front trunk) for additional storage. The cabin has been designed to suit family road trips and long drives.

Meanwhile, the Creta Electric brings in segment-first touches like a powered tailgate and memory seats, enhancing convenience in an urban setting. The five-seater layout and compact footprint make it ideal for city driving while retaining a premium feel.

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Specifications

Beneath the skin, both EVs are identical with the same 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery pack options and a front-mounted electric motor offering a maximum of 160 PS and 240 Nm torque. They also have the same front-wheel-drive system and come with a variety of driving modes. The range figures only marginally tip in favour of the Carens. Kia is quoted for a maximum of 490 km (ARAI approved) by the long-range variant, while the Creta Electric has a quoted maximum of 473 km. Even the short-range version of the Carens claims around 404 km, which edges past the Creta’s 390 km.

In terms of charging, the Carens Clavis EV supports faster DC charging, with 10 to 80 percent charging in just 35 minutes, compared to the Creta Electric’s 50-minute timeline. Importantly, the Carens offers three-row seating with a seven-seater configuration, while the Creta Electric continues as a strict five-seater, making the former more appealing for larger families or intercity commuters.

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price

Both EVs start at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for their entry-level variants, placing them in direct competition. However, the Carens Clavis EV goes up to ₹24.49 lakh for its top-end HTX+ long-range trim, while the Creta Electric is expected to be priced slightly lower at the top end, around ₹23.50 lakh, although Hyundai is yet to reveal the final pricing for all trims.

What tips the scales slightly in Kia’s favour is the value proposition. For a similar price, it offers more seating, better range, and additional convenience features that may resonate better with families or long-distance users.

