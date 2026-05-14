Kia Carens Clavis EV vs BYD eMax 7 specification comparison: price, battery pack, features

The electric MPV race is beginning to heat up as newcomers continue to pour into the category. However, the relatively older players, including the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7 , continue to fight for the top spot in the category. Let’s see who comes out on top when price, battery pack and features of both the electric MPVs are compared:

The BYD eMax 7 offers superior power and range over the Kia Carens Clavis EV, though at a higher price. Both electric MPVs feature Level 2 ADAS and advanced technology.

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs BYD eMax 7: Battery Pack

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 42-kWh battery pack and a 51.4-kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. In addition to that, the Kia Carens Clavis EV boasts a peak torque of 255 Nm. The electric MPV from the house of Kia boasts a maximum range of 404 km with the 42-kWh battery pack and 490 km with the 51.4-kWh battery pack.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia Carens Clavis EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 490 km 490 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF MPV 7 60.13 kWh 60.13 kWh 517 km 517 km ₹ 24.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD eMAX 7 71.8 kWh 71.8 kWh 530 km 530 km ₹ 26.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XEV 9S 79 kWh 79 kWh 679 km 679 km ₹ 19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Carens Clavis 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Carens 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The BYD eMax 7, on the other hand, is powered by two different battery packs, much like the Kia Carens Clavis EV: a 55.4 kWh battery pack and a 71.8 kWh battery pack, paired with an AC permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 160.9 bhp and 201.1 bhp. Not only that, but the BYD eMax 7 boasts a peak torque of 310 Nm. Notably, the BYD eMax 7 gets a range of 420 km with the 55.4-kWh battery pack and 530 km with the bigger 71.8-kWh battery pack.

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs BYD eMax 7: Features

The Kia Carens Clavis EV gets a host of features, including one-touch tumble second row, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper, rear defogger, rear door sunshade curtains, 12.25-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, a 12.25-inch digital instrument cluster, paddle shifters, cruise control, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, multi-function steering with mounted audio controls, rear-view camera, 8-speaker BOSE sound system and Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), among other features.

The BYD eMax 7’s feature list includes a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen digital infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker sound system, keyless entry and start, wireless smartphone charging, portable card key, all four power windows with one-touch up-down, automatic climate control, electric boot release, a tyre pressure monitoring system, adaptive cruise control and Level 2 ADAS, among other features.

Also Read : BYD Seal, Atto 3, Sealion 7, eMax 7 to witness price hike from July 1 onwards

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs BYD eMax 7: Price

The Kia Carens Clavis EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹17.99 lakh, whereas the BYD eMax 7 is priced at ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the Kia Carens Clavis EV has recently been introduced with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), with the electric MPV being priced at ₹12.84 lakh plus ₹3.3 per km.

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