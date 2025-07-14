Kia Carens Clavis EV to launch tomorrow. Here's what we know so far

The Kia Carens Clavis EV , which goes on sale tomorrow, i.e July 15, 2025, will be Kia India's foray into mass market passenger electric vehicle segment. Furthermore, the upcoming model will be the first 7 seater electric MPV in its segment, being a strategic move to Kia's expanding EV lineup in India.

With space, convenience, and electric efficiency, the Carens Clavis EV is aimed to entice city families seeking a green alternative without sacrificing on versatility. Here is an in-depth look at what it might offer.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Design

The Clavis EV stays true to the overall silhouette of the standard Carens MPV, but introduces subtle design tweaks that reflect its electric heart. Up front, the most notable change is a closed-off front grille that houses the charging port, lending it a clean and tech-forward appearance. The rear end is expected to carry over the connected LED light bar, maintaining continuity with its ICE sibling.

Other EV-specific elements include aerodynamic alloy wheels and redesigned bumpers for improved efficiency and distinction. While the overall body shape remains MPV-friendly, these changes help the Clavis EV visually separate itself from the petrol and diesel variants.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Expected features

Kia will most likely load the Clavis EV with a long array of comfort and safety features. Inside, highlights include dual 12.3-inch connected displays, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a dual-tone black-and-white interior styling theme. The cabin itself is comparable to the ICE variant, but will feature EV-specific interface graphics and a new lower console with additional storage.

In terms of convenience, the Kia Carens Clavis EV should include comfort and convenience features, such as a powered and ventilated driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear AC vents, wireless phone charging for both the front and rear passengers, a panoramic sunroof to provide an open feel in the cabin, and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) to limit glare during night-time drives.

On the part of safety, the Clavis EV should offer six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system. It should also offer Level-2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, driver attention alert and autonomous emergency braking which would further reinforce its place as a tech-laden family EV.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Expected specifications

Under the bonnet, or technically under the floor, the Carens Clavis EV is likely to be equipped with a 51.4 kWh battery pack with an estimated range of 490 km (MIDC). A lower 42 kWh version may also be launched in lower variants, delivering a marginally lower but still usable range of about 400 km.

While exact motor specs are under wraps, the EV is expected to feature a front-wheel-drive layout, with power outputs likely in the 135–170 PS range.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Expected price

Kia is likely to price the Carens Clavis EV from around ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom). With no direct competitors in the 7-seater EV MPV segment, it stands alone as a value proposition. However, it will indirectly rival 5-seater electric SUVs like the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6, and the upcoming Maruti e-Vitara.

