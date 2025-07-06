Kia Carens Clavis EV to launch on July 15. Key features it could share with ICE-powered Carens Clavis MPV

Kia Carens Clavis EV to launch in India on July 15 as an all-electric avatar of the ICE-powered Carens Clavis MPV.

Kia India is gearing up to launch its next big car in India, the Carens Clavis EV. It will be the brand's first made-in-India electric car. The Kia Carens Clavis EV will come as an all-electric version of the internal combustion engine-propelled Carens Clavis. Being the electric version of the fossil fuel-powered Carens Clavis, the EV is expected to share a plethora of features with the ICE-powered MPV that is currently on sale.

Here are some key features expected to be shared by the Carens Clavis EV with its ICE-powered sibling.