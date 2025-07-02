Kia Carens Clavis EV teased with 490 km range, launch on July 15

Kia India is all set to enter the mass-market EV space, and the automaker has taken the wraps off the new Carens Clavis EV . The new Kia Carens Clavis EV will make its global debut on July 15, 2025, and prices will be announced on the same day. The teaser reveals the Carens Clavis EV will be identical to its ICE version, albeit with a few changes. The manufacturer also promises a range of 490 km on a full charge.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: What to expect?

The Kia Carens Clavis EV should be the most accessible three-row electric offering in India when launched. Expect to see six- and seven-seater configurations of the MPV, while the feature stack will include dual-zone climate control, dual-screen display with connected tech, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and more. We expect to see features like ambient lighting, one-touch tumble down second row seat, Level-2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, a dash cam, and an air purifier being carried over from the ICE Carens Clavis.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Styling Changes

The teaser also reveals the redesigned front with the charging point hidden behind the closed grille. The LED DRLs now run across the width of the car. The rest of the design is likely to remain identical, ensuring maximum room in the cabin. It’ll be interesting to see how the battery packaging works and its impact on the interior space.

The Kia Carens Clavis will be competing in a segment largely dominated by compact electric SUVs comprising the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG Windsor and ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, and more. Kia’s maiden mass-market EV for India offers 17 km more range over the Hyundai Creta Electric with the 51.4 kWh battery pack. The automaker could bring a smaller battery pack option with a claimed range between 350-400 km, at a more accessible price point.

More details on the Carens Clavis EV will be available on July 15. Keep watching this space for all the action.

