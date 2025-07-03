Kia Carens Clavis EV to launch on July 15, to come as brand's first made-in-India electric car. Everything we know

Kia is gearing up for the launch of the Kia Carens Clavis EV in India on July 15. It is going to be another major product from the South Korean auto giant under the umbrella of the Hyundai group. The Carens Clavis EV will mark several things as the first from the OEM. It is going to be the first made-in-India electric car from the brand. Also, Carens Clavis EV will be the first electric MPV from Kia.

The automaker that currently sells popular models such as Seltos, Sonet and Carens in the Indian passenger vehicle market, along with other models, is aiming to ramp up its market share in the country. The Carens Clavis EV is expected to play a key role in that strategy.

Before the Kia Carens Clavis EV makes its India debut, here are the key highlights of the electric MPV.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Launch and competitors

Kia Carens Clavis EV is slated to launch in India on July 15. The electric MPV is expected to be introduced in a segment that is largely dominated by electric SUVs. In that case, it will compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, and MG Winsor EV, among others.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Powertrain and specifications

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to share the same powertrain as the Hyundai Creta EV. The Creta Electric is available with two battery pack options - a 42 kWh unit and a 51.5 kWh pack. The 42 kWh pack promises up to 390 km range per charge, while the bigger 51.5 kWh battery pack promises up to 473 km range on a single charge. However, Kia India, on its social media post, has claimed that the Carens Clavis EV will be capable of running a range of up to 490 km on a full charge. Expect the electric motor onboard the Kia Carens Clavis EV to churn out about 133 bhp peak power in the 42 kWh battery pack model, and 169 bhp peak power in the 51 kWh battery pack model.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Packed with features

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to come packed with advanced technology-aided features. This electric MPV is expected to come with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, a wide range of connected car options, a 360-degree surround view camera system, a Level-2 ADAS suite, etc. Expect it to get six airbags as a standard safety feature. Like many contemporary electric cars, expect it to come equipped with V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) technology.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Designed like ICE-powered Carens Clavis

When it comes to design, the upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV closely follows the design philosophy of the ICE-powered Carens Clavis. However, there are subtle EV cues, which include a charging port above the front bumper, aero-themed alloy wheels. Some of the design elements include connected LED lights. Inside the cabin, the electric MPV gets a new steering wheel and a revamped centre console. Expect it to come with a seven-seat layout.

