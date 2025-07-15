Kia Carens Clavis EV launched with 490 km range, prices start at 17.99 lakh

Kia has launched its first mass-market electric offering in India in the form of the new Carens Clavis EV . The new Kia Carens Clavis EV is priced from ₹17.99 lakh and goes up to ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new offering is based on the localised E-GMP platform and shares its underpinnings with the recently launched facelifted Carens Clavis. Kia says its new electric people mover promises the same comfort and premium cabin experience, while ensuring zero tailpipe emissions. Bookings open on July 22, 2025.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Power & Range

Powering the Carens Clavis EV is a single motor tuned to develop 169 bhp and 255 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 8.4 seconds, while power comes from the 51.4 kWh battery pack that promises 490 km of claimed range on a single charge. A smaller 42 kWh battery pack offers a range of 404 km (ARAI) on full charge.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV looks identical to the ICE-powered model, but gets new 17-inch aero diamond-cut alloy wheels that give it a different look

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Revised Design

The design language is identical to the ICE Carens Clavis but with electric-specific changes. The charging point is now part of the closed grille, while the LED DRLs run across the width of the front profile. The rest of the design is likely to remain identical, ensuring maximum room in the cabin. The model gets new 17-inch aero alloy wheels that give the electric Carens Clavis a different appearance. The model also comes with an underbody cover, but the ground clearance is 5 mm more than its ICE sibling, at 200 mm.

The cabin is identical to the ICE Carens Clavis, but the gear shifter has moved to the steering column, from the centre console

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Interior

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is the most accessible three-row electric offering to go on sale in India. Kia has liberated more space by moving the gear shifter to the steering column, instead of a conventional shifter. The electric MPV comes with a 26.6-inch panoramic display comprising two screens for the digital console and infotainment system. The model comes with over 90 connected features, while also carrying over features like Level 2 ADAS, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a one-touch tumble-down second row seat, ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lighting, an air purifier, and more.

Bookings for the new Kia Carens Clavis EV open on July 22, 2025

The model gets a 25-litre frunk, in addition to the traditional cargo space behind the third row. The Carens Clavis EV supports 7.4 kW and 11 kW AC chargers. Kia says over 100 of its dealerships are equipped with fast chargers, while the automaker has over 11,000 charging stations as it builds its infrastructure. The automaker is offering 8 years/160,000 km warranty on the electric MPV.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Rivals

The Carens Clavis EV does not have a direct rival but takes on the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Tata Harrier EV, and more.

