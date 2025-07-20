Kia Carens Clavis EV gets two battery options. Specifications explained

Kia has launched the Carens Clavis EV in the Indian market just a few days ago, which came as the brand's most affordable electric car in the country. Also, the Kia Carens Clavis EV is the brand's first-ever made-in-India electric car. Kia India is slated to accept official bookings for this electric MPV from July 22 onwards. Launched at a starting price ranging between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Carens Clavis EV is offered in three broad variants and two powertrain options. It challenges the BYD eMax7.

Kia Carens Clavis EV comes as the most affordable electric car from the South Korean auto giant, which is also the brand's first made-in-India EV.

If you are planning to buy the Kia Carens Clavis EV, but are feeling confused about the battery variant, here is an explainer for you.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Variant options

The Kia Clarens Clavis EV is available in three broad variant options, which are HTK Plus, HTX and HTX Plus. Further, there are two different powertrain choices available for consumers, which are Standard Range and Extended Range. If you opt for the Standard Range battery pack variant, the trim options available are HTK Plus and HTX. On the other hand, if you opt for the Extended Range battery variant, the trim options available are HTX and HTX Plus.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Battery options

The Kia Carens Clavis EV Standard Range variant is powered by a 42 kWh battery pack that promises up to 404 km range on a single charge. This variant is capable of churning out 133 bhp peak power and 255 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, powering the Kia Carens Clavis EV's Extended Range variant is a bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack. This larger battery pack promises up to 490 km range on a full charge. The powertrain onboard this variant is capable of churning out 168 bhp peak power, while the torque output remains unchanged at 255 Nm.

