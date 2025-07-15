Kia Carens Clavis EV launch today, the latest electric MPV in the block

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia India is all set to launch the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which is a pure electric iteration of the internal combustion engine-powered Kia Carens Clavis that was launched in India earlier this year. With the launch of the Kia Carens Clavis EV, the South Korean car manufacturer is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market as well as boost its overall sales numbers.
Kia has already teased the Carens Clavis EV on its social media channels, giving us a preview of how the upcoming model would look and what its key features would be. Upon launch, Kia Carens Clavis EV is going to be the automaker's first-ever made-in-India electric car. Also, it is expected to be the most affordable Kia EV launched in India to date.
The Kia Carens Clavis with internal combustion engine is available in India at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With a plenty of shared elements with the ICE model and local manufacturing, Kia is expected to keep the pricing of the Carens Clavis EV competitive. In that case, we can expect it to come priced around ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom). However, we will get to know more details in a few hours.
Kia India with its range of passenger vehicles such as Seltos, Sonet and Carens have already grabed a strong spot in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The South Korean auto giant from the Hyunai group sells electric cars in India as well, in the form of EV6 and EV9. However, both of them are positioned in the high-end segment with expensive price tags. Now, the carmaker is aiming to boost ots EV market share and sales in India with the Carens Clavis EV. In an attempt to do that, the Kia Carens Clavis EV will be built locally in India that will eventually keep its pricing competitive. In fact, Kia Carens Clavis EV is going to be the brand's first made-in-India all-electric car.
