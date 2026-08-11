Kia Carens Clavis EV crosses 1,100 units in corporate fleets, adds 100-unit Refex Mobility deal

Kia India has announced that the Carens Clavis EV has crossed the 1,100-unit mark in corporate fleet deployments since its launch in July 2025. The company has also signed a new agreement with Refex Mobility to deploy 100 units of the electric MPV for fleet operations.

The first batch of Carens Clavis EVs under the new Refex Mobility agreement was handed over at a ceremony attended by Kia India leadership. The latest deal highlights the growing adoption of electric vehicles beyond private ownership, with corporate and fleet operators increasingly adding EVs to their transportation requirements.

Kia Carens Clavis EV expands fleet presence

According to Kia India, more than 1,100 Carens Clavis EV units have now been deployed across corporate fleets since the electric MPV went on sale last year. The company believes the model's combination of cabin space, seating comfort, technology and claimed driving range makes it suitable for regular fleet operations.

The partnership with Refex Mobility is expected to further expand the model's presence in the corporate mobility segment. Refex Mobility specialises in fleet solutions, while Kia will provide the electric vehicle along with its charging and after-sales support ecosystem.

Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said the Carens Clavis EV is designed to integrate into everyday corporate transportation, citing its spacious cabin, comfortable seating, range and battery management system as key attributes for fleet operators.

Refex Mobility CEO Anirudh Arun said the 100-unit deployment combines the company's fleet operations expertise with Kia's electric MPV, providing enterprises with a zero-emission mobility option for everyday transportation.

Kia Carens Clavis EV gets new MY2026 variants

The fleet milestone comes shortly after Kia introduced the MY2026 Carens Clavis EV with additional variants and seating configurations. The electric MPV is now available with both six- and seven-seat layouts, with the six-seat version featuring captain seats in the second row.

The six-seater is offered across HTX (E), HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+ and X-Line trims, while the seven-seater continues to be available in GTX, GTX+ and X-Line variants.

Kia has also added GT-Line and X-Line variants to the Extended Range version. The GT-Line gets cosmetic changes including revised alloy wheels, lime-coloured brake calipers and metal pedals. The X-Line is distinguished by its Dark Gun Metal exterior finish and Aurora Black Pearl colour option.

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Kia Carens Clavis EV battery and range

The Carens Clavis EV continues to be offered with two battery pack options. The larger 51.4 kWh battery provides a claimed range of 490 km, while the 42 kWh battery offers a claimed range of 404 km.

The electric MPV is available with two motor output levels, 99 kW and 126 kW, with peak torque rated at 255 Nm. Kia claims the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 39 minutes.

Kia Carens Clavis EV features and safety

The MY2026 update has also brought additional equipment to the Carens Clavis EV. The electric MPV now gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, while higher-spec GTX+ and X-Line variants feature additions such as Digital Key and battery heater technology.

Other equipment includes a dual panoramic display setup and connected-car technology. Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control and hill-start assist.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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