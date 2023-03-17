Kabira Mobility KM5000 EV with 330 km of range to be unveiled next month

Al-Abdullah Group recently invested $50 Million in Kabira Mobility. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer currently has three vehicles in its portfolio. There is KM3000, KM4000 and Hermes 75. Now, the manufacturer has revealed that they are working on a new motorcycle which will be their upcoming flagship. It will be called KM5000 and will be an electric cruiser. The motorcycle will have a claimed riding range of 330 km. It will use an 8.1 kWh battery pack. The battery pack would be able to charge up to 80 per cent in 2 hours.

As mentioned above, the KM5000 will be a cruiser. The rear seat of the motorcycle will be removable. So, mounting luggage should be easier. The electric motorcycle will come with an onboard charger that could be used to charge the battery. In addition to this, the Pro variants of the KM3000 and KM4000, featuring a mid-drive powertrain and updated specs will also be released.

With the new investment secured, Kabira Mobility wants to focus on expanding its manufacturing process at its Dharwad plant. The brand wants to set up an electric motorcycle manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh to meet the growing demand of the North Indian market. Apart from this, the brand is also working on expanding its national presence by ramping up its store network from 30 to 100 by the end of the year.

Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility, expressed, "Electric bikes are set to be the catalyst for growth in the industry and with this investment, Kabira Mobility is poised to lead the charge. Our relentless focus on R&D for the past five years on powertrain & technology development has paved the way for Kabira Mobility and will enable us to capture almost 30 per cent of the electric bike segment and emerge as an industry leader in the next 2 years."

