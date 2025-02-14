Where to buy MG Roadtser, M9 EVs? Carmaker reveals 14 Select showrooms in India

As JSW MG Motor gears up to announce price of its upcoming electric vehicles like the Cyberster and M9 , the carmaker has revealed exclusive showrooms spread across India where these EVs will be showcased and delivered from. MG Motor had introduced the two electric cars at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, or the Auto Expo, in January this year. The two EVs will join MG Motor's electric car lineup in India which also includes models like the ZS EV , Comet EV and Windsor EV .

MG Motor has set up separate showrooms for the two upcoming electric cars, both of which are premium offerings from the brand. To offer exclusivity to its customers, the carmaker has launched 14 Select showrooms which will only sell the Cyberster and M9 electric MPV. Three of these showrooms are in Maharashtra, located in cities like Mumbai, Thane and Pune. Two of these showrooms are also set up in Delhi-NCR including one in Delhi and the other in Gurugram. Bengaluru is the only city to get two such showrooms.

The other seven MG Select dealership locations include cities like Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat, Hybderabad in Telangana, Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Kolkata in West Bengal, Kochi in Kerala and Chandigarh. Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus at JSW MG Motor India, said, “MG Select represents a new vision for accessible luxury in the automotive market. The brand’s refined perspective on products and car ownership journey will enhance the personalised experience and the newly appointed dealer partners will play a key role in driving it forward."

MG M9 electric MPV: Bookings open, launch soon

MG Motor has already started to accept bookings for the M9 electric MPV after it was showcased for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The launch of the electric MPV is expected happen in the next couple of months. The three-row electric MPV is equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack promising to deliver a range of up to 500 kms on a single charge.

Designed to offer more luxury, the M9 EV comes with several features such as ottoman seats in the second row, heating, cooling, and massage options for these seats, a three-zone climate control system managed through a touchscreen panel, individual entertainment screens for rear passengers and a dual-pane sunroof.

MG Cyberster: Luxury sports car for all

MG Motor will also launch the Cyberster electric sports car in India soon. The EV grabbed a lot of attention at the recently-concluded Auto Expo at the Bharat Mandapam. The two-seater EV with scissor doors comes with a 77 kWh battery pack, available with a single and dual-motor setup. The single-motor version of the MG Cyberster churns out 335 bhp peak power and 475 Nm maximum torque. The RWD model is capable of running 507 kms on a single charge.

