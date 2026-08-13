JSW MG Motor India teases upcoming electric SUV ahead of August 26 launch, pre-bookings open

JSW MG Motor India has teased its first product built on its ADAPT (Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology) platform. The SUV was placed alongside an Allied fighter aircraft from World War II, from which the SUV drew inspiration. Not only that, but the company has confirmed that the upcoming SUV will boast three rows and the capacity to fit seven people. Moreover, it would be an electric vehicle, further expanding MG’s electric vehicle portfolio. The company’s current electric vehicle portfolio includes Comet EV , Windsor EV and ZS EV , alongside the Cyberster and M9 EV .

JSW MG Motor India will debut its first ADAPT-platform SUV on August 26. The seven-seat electric SUV opens pre-bookings at ₹ 21,000, promising spacious dimensions, modern features and premium interiors

MG Upcoming SUV: Pre-Bookings Open

In addition, the automaker has commenced pre-bookings for customers with a ₹21,000 booking amount. Set to make its debut on August 26, the teaser reveals the rear section of the SUV. The teaser showcases a few elements of the upcoming seven-seater electric SUV, including an imposing stance similar to the Hector, LED taillamps, shark fin antenna, flared wheel arches with cladding, and roof rails, among others.





MG Upcoming SUV: Dimensions

The upcoming SUV from MG is expected to be positioned as a mid-size SUV. Based on the Wuling Starlight 560, it is expected to share the same dimensions of 4,745 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,810 mm. The upcoming Wuling Starlight 560 is similarly sized to the current MG Hector being sold in the Indian market. Additionally, the proportions of the upcoming Wuling Starlight 560 are expected to translate into a spacious cabin and ample passenger comfort.

MG Upcoming SUV: Powertrains

While the company has confirmed the powertrain of the upcoming SUV to be electric, the Wuling Starlight is sold in international markets as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a 20.5 kWh battery pack, producing a combined peak power output of 194 bhp and 230 Nm of torque.

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MG Upcoming SUV: Interior

The SUV is expected to feature a modern cabin, similar to other MG models. Key highlights include a large 12.8-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium leatherette upholstery, a 3.5-inch digital driver’s display, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a full-LED Lighting package, a two-spoke steering wheel, and 763 litres of boot space, among others.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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