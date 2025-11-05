JSW MG Motor India crosses 1 lakh EV sales milestone amid growing segment demand

JSW MG Motor India has announced a major sales milestone in the Indian electric vehicles market, having crossed 1,00,000 units of EVs sold in the country. With this, the company becomes the second four-wheeler EV maker in India to reach this milestone. The company’s cumulative EV sales reflect its growing presence in India’s rapidly expanding electric mobility segment, backed by a diverse product lineup and sustained investment in charging and ownership infrastructure.

The latest milestone arrives as the company’s EV market share rose to 35 per cent in calendar year 2025, up from 26 per cent in the previous year. MG’s EV range is now a core driver of its overall sales performance, accounting for over 70 per cent of its monthly sales. This momentum highlights both the segment’s growth in India and MG’s growing brand equity among Indian buyers shifting toward cleaner mobility solutions.

Speaking on the achievement, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, “Crossing the 100,000 EV sales milestone reflects the trust Indian customers place in sustainable choices. I thank our customers and the entire JSW MG Motor India team for this momentous milestone. As mobility evolves, we remain committed to driving India’s vision of innovative and clean mobility solutions."

MG attributed the achievement to the strong performance of its multi-model EV lineup, which includes urban-focused and premium electric cars designed to cater to a broad range of customer preferences. MG’s electric offerings have played a key role in popularising the segment, combining smart features, digital integration, and energy-efficient performance in an increasingly competitive space.

The company's EV portfolio currently includes the likes of the Comet EV, Windsor EV, and ZS EV, while the MG M9 and Cyberster take up the high-end space and are sold through the MG Select retail network.

Parameter Details Total EVs Sold 100,000 units Market Share (CY2024) 26% Market Share (CY2025) 35% EV Contribution to Total Sales Over 70% (monthly basis) Position in Indian EV Market Second 4W-EV OEM to cross 1 lakh sales Key Ecosystem Initiatives EV Sahi Hai, eHub by MG, Battery-as-a-Service, MG Charge (1000 chargers in 1000 days), Project Revive (battery recycling)

Beyond the lineup:

JSW MG Motor India has been investing in its EV ecosystem through a series of long-term initiatives. These include the ‘EV Sahi Hai’ awareness campaign that promotes electric mobility through real user experiences, the ‘ehub by MG’ app as a unified charging solution, and the Battery-as-a-Service program aimed at reducing upfront ownership costs for EVs. Other key projects include MG Charge, which aims to install 1,000 chargers in 1,000 days, and Project Revive, which focuses on repurposing and recycling used batteries.

MG’s growing EV presence signals not just the company’s sales momentum but also a rapidly evolving electric car market, with Indian buyers growing increasingly confident of the tech, infrastructure, and service networks. With its latest achievement, the company strengthens its position as one of the most influential players in India’s EV industry.

