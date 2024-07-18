JSW MG Motor confirms launch date for Cloud EV. Check when it arrives in India

JSW MG Motor is all set to drive in their third electric car in India later this year. The Cloud EV, which will be launched in India under the British-origin carmaker brand, was showcased at the Indonesia Auto Show held in Jakarta yesterday (July 17). The electric crossover is currently sold in global markets under the Chinese EV maker Wuling's badging. For India, the EV could undergo certain specification changes. The carmaker has confirmed that the upcoming electric car will be launched in India by October to make most of the festive season rush.

The Cloud EV in global markets is equipped with a 50.6 kWh battery pack at its core which allows it to have a claimed range of 460 kms in a single cha

The Cloud EV is among five new cars from MG Motor to be launched in India in the next 12 months. After joining hands with JSW Group, MG Motor is on an offensive to increase its market share with the introduction of several new models, out of which two will be fully electric. The first among these five models to launch will be the Cloud EV.

According to a report on Mint, one of the officials at the MG Motor said that the carmaker will start with the launch of a new crossover electric vehicle during the festive season, most likely in September or October. During an interaction with reporters, Rajeev Chaba, chairman emeritus at MG Motor India, was quoted by Mint saying, “Our first launch will be a feature-loaded, intelligent crossover SUV designed for both comfort and utility."

Watch: Exclusive first look at the India-bound MG Cloud EV

MG Motor's EV offensive in India

MG Motor's EV offensive comes amid rise in sales of its two existing electric cars in India - the ZS EV and Comet EV. The EV duo has contributed nearly 40 per cent of the carmaker's overall sales last month, clocking an impressive growth. To consolidate its position as one of the top EV manufacturers in India, MG Motor is ready for the next big step to increase its fleet and take on segment leader Tata Motors. The carmaker expects electric vehicle sales in the domestic market to grow by 30 per cent with annual sales hitting 1.20 lakh EVs.

MG Cloud EV: What it promises

Though the carmaker has not revealed official details on the electric crossover yet, the global-spec model comes with a 50.6 kWh battery and claims range of 460 kms in a single charge. The EV can be recharged from 30 per cent to 100 per cent in half an hour through DC fast chargers. The EV has two charging points for convenience. One is placed at the front and the other one at the rear right side of the vehicle.

The Cloud EV is a large crossover vehicle and can match the mid-size SUVs sold in the Indian market. The electric car has a ground clearance of 180 mm and stands on 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the EV offers features like a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, wireless charger, ambient lighting among others. One of the most unique feature of the EV is that the front two seats can be reclined full flat or 180 degrees.

MG Cloud EV: Expected price

The Cloud EV is likely to be positioned between the Comet EV and ZS EV in MG Motor's lineup. The carmaker could offer the electric crossover at a starting price of around ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Cloud EV is expected to take on some of the most popular electric SUVs like Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

