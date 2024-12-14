Check out this electric scooter with a range of 130 km and costs 99,000

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited has launched a new electric scooter called Nemo in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹99,000 ex-showroom. This price is introductory which means that in the future, the prices of the electric scooter will be increased. The bookings of the Joy Nemo are open now.

The manufacturer says that the Nemo is designed for urban roads with a lightweight construction and a payload capacity of 150 kg. There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, Sport, and Hyper.

The BLDC motor has a capacity of 1500 W and comes with a 3-speed motor controller. The electric scooter has a top speed of 65 kmph. Wardwizard is offering the Nemo in a silver and white colour scheme.

The lithium-ion battery pack is an NMC unit that gets a Smart BMS that helps in extending the life and performance of the battery pack. The 72V, 40 Ah battery pack has a claimed range of 130 km on a single charge in Eco riding mode.

The suspension duties on the Joy Nemo are done by telescopic forks in the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by hydraulic discs at both ends and there is also a combi-braking system.

The manufacturer says that the running cost of the electric scooter is as low as 17 paisa per km. The scooter comes with a projector headlamp with an LED unit and a 5-inch full-colour TFT display. The smart CAN-enabled battery system integrates with mobile apps (Android & iOS) for remote monitoring, real-time tracking, and cloud-connected insights. There is also a USB port to charge mobile devices and a reverse assist to help the rider in taking the scooter out of a parking spot.

Commenting on the new product line-up, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, WIML, said, "The launch of ‘Nemo’ under the Joy e-bike category not only strengthens our product portfolio but also appeals to the aspirations of a new, conscious generation seeking sustainable, efficient, and innovative transportation solutions. These additions enhance our value proposition by aligning with the evolving needs of our customers and reaffirm our position as a driving force in building a robust EV ecosystem in the country. As one of the leading promoter of sustainable mobility, we are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge products that inspire a shift towards cleaner, greener transportation options."

