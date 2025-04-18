HT Auto
HT Auto
Joy E Bike Low Speed Electric Scooters Get A Price Drop Of 13,000

Joy e-bike low-speed electric scooters get a price drop of 13,000

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2025, 16:54 PM
  • The discount has been extended to select Joy e-bike electric scooters, including the Wolf 31AH, Gen Next 31AH, Nanu Plus, Wolf Plus, Nano Eco, and Wolf Eco, which are now more affordable by 13,000.
Joy e-bike electric scooter
Joy e-bike has extended the ₹13,000 discount on its low-speed electric scooter lineup, albeit on select models
Joy e-bike electric scooter
Joy e-bike has extended the ₹13,000 discount on its low-speed electric scooter lineup, albeit on select models

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited has announced a price reduction across its range of electric two-wheelers under the Joy e-bike brand. The discount has been extended to select Joy e-bike electric scooters, including the Wolf 31AH, Gen Next 31AH, Nanu Plus, Wolf Plus, Nano Eco, and Wolf Eco, which are now more affordable by 13,000. All models have received a flat reduction in prices.

Joy e-Bike Electric Scooters Price Reduction

Wardwizard aims to increase the adoption of its electric two-wheeler range with the price reduction, helping strengthen its market presence, and attract a broader base of EV customers. Notably, the models in question are low-speed electric scooters. Meanwhile, the discount does not extend to the high-speed scooters including the Mihos, Nemo, and the like.

Joy E-bike Wolf Plus (HT Auto photo)
The low-speed electric scooters have the top speed capped at 25 kmph, which makes them easily accessible to a wider range of users. The e-scooters do not need driving licence or registration, while offering decent range.

Joy e-bike is currently retailing over 10 electric two-wheelers in the market across high-speed and low-speed categories. The company has presence in over 400 cities across India and aims to boost its presence significantly in the coming years. The Joy e-bike electric scooters compete against offerings from Okinawa, Ampere, and many more in the entry-level EV segment.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2025, 16:54 PM IST
TAGS: Joy eBike Joy eBike Wolf Joy eBike Nanu Plus Joy eBike electric scooter electric scooter

