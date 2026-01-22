JLR–Chery’s Freelander EV to debut in the Middle East in 2026 instead of China

Jaguar Land Rover and Chery’s upcoming electric vehicle brand, Freelander, is now set to make its first market entry in the Middle East in 2026. While earlier the two had plans to introduce the Freelander brand in China, they have confirmed this shift in strategy.

The shift was confirmed through official tender documents released by Chery Holding Group and reported by CarNewsChina, indicating that Freelander’s rollout strategy has been reworked even before its first model reaches production.

A reset for Chery–JLR

Chery and Jaguar Land Rover formed their Chinese joint venture in 2012, followed by the opening of the CJLR manufacturing plant in Suzhou, Jiangsu, in 2014. Over the years, the facility has produced models such as the Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport, Jaguar XFL, XEL, and the Jaguar E-Pace.

However, production at the Suzhou plant is set to end by late 2026, with all existing models being phased out. Against this backdrop, Freelander has emerged as the centrepiece of a broader reset of the partnership.

The new EV-focused Freelander brand was officially announced in June 2024 to reposition the joint venture amid growing competition in the electric vehicle space.

Chery has also issued a separate marketing procurement tender, underlining the importance of building a premium brand image well before sales begin. A large-scale pre-launch campaign is expected to start well ahead of the market entry.

Global debut likely at Beijing Auto Show

With the Middle East launch confirmed, Chery is expected to showcase the Freelander brand globally in the coming months. The Beijing Auto Show in April 2026 is being seen as a likely venue for Freelander's official public debut.

First Freelander electric SUV

The first electric vehicle under the Freelander badge will be a large, boxy SUV measuring around 5.1 metres in length. It will be built on Chery’s E0X modular platform, which already underpins models such as the Exeed Exlantix ET and ES, along with the Luxeed S7 and R7.

The SUV is expected to feature a three-row, six-seat layout in a 2+2+2 configuration. Powertrain options will include both fully electric (BEV) and extended-range electric (EREV) variants. At its peak, the SUV may produce up to 553 bhp, and will be offered with air suspension and Level 2 driver assistance systems.

