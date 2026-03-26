HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Jlr Chery Partner To Revive Freelander Nameplate, To Be Positioned Separately From Jlr Brands

JLR-Chery partner to revive Freelander nameplate

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2026, 15:51 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

JLR and Chery are reviving the Freelander nameplate for a new line of electric and hybrid SUVs. Debuting March 31, these China-built models will eventually replace the Discovery Sport locally.

Freelander
JLR-Chery partner to revive Freelander nameplate, to be positioned separately from JLR brands (Image; Freelander Teaser)
Freelander
JLR-Chery partner to revive Freelander nameplate, to be positioned separately from JLR brands (Image; Freelander Teaser)

Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Chinese automaker Chery are set to join forces to revive the Freelander nameplate for a fresh lineup of electric SUVs, with the initial model set for a reveal on March 31. The new Freelander models would be developed under the existing joint venture between the two companies. The Freelander is expected to be sold initially in China with a potential for global expansion.

Freelander nameplate revival

Additionally, the revival of the Freelander nameplate is an attempt to bring variety to the market, along with reviving a nameplate which was lost in 2015, over a decade ago. The Land Rover Freelander was discontinued in January 2015 and was eventually succeeded by the Land Rover Discovery Sport. While the Freelander is being revived, it will be positioned separately from the core brands that Jaguar Land Rover possesses, including Jaguar, Defender, Discovery and Range Rover.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
Engine Icon3999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹4.18 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹21.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9s (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Notably, it is expected to serve as a separate model line altogether serving a different purpose, with sales expected to be handled by Chery-run dealerships. In addition to that, the new Freelander range is expected to be produced in the JLR-Chery joint venture facility in China. Not only that, but the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque are expected to be replaced by the Freelander upon their discontinuation in China.

Also Read: 5 cars I would trust to keep my family safe on a 1,000 km rainy road trip

Freelander: Design and powertrain

The Freelander is set to be built on the underpinnings of existing Chery cars, like the Jaecoo 7. Moreover, the first model set to be unveiled on March 31 is set to be a plug-in hybrid SUV with styling similar to that of a coupe SUV.

As Chery continues to develop the platform, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will be responsible for the new SUV’s design and product positioning in the market. The Freelander will draw inspiration from the model, which was discontinued back in 2015. Furthermore, the Freelander will be a modern take on a legend, fitting it with a PHEV system or electric motors in the future.

Much like Jaguar’s electrification journey, JLR is set to electrify another legendary nameplate to appeal to the tech-savvy Chinese customers.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2026, 15:51 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.