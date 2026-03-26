JLR-Chery partner to revive Freelander nameplate

Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Chinese automaker Chery are set to join forces to revive the Freelander nameplate for a fresh lineup of electric SUVs, with the initial model set for a reveal on March 31. The new Freelander models would be developed under the existing joint venture between the two companies. The Freelander is expected to be sold initially in China with a potential for global expansion.

JLR and Chery are reviving the Freelander nameplate for a new line of electric and hybrid SUVs. Debuting March 31, these China-built models will eventually replace the Discovery Sport locally.

Freelander nameplate revival

Additionally, the revival of the Freelander nameplate is an attempt to bring variety to the market, along with reviving a nameplate which was lost in 2015, over a decade ago. The Land Rover Freelander was discontinued in January 2015 and was eventually succeeded by the Land Rover Discovery Sport. While the Freelander is being revived, it will be positioned separately from the core brands that Jaguar Land Rover possesses, including Jaguar, Defender, Discovery and Range Rover.

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Notably, it is expected to serve as a separate model line altogether serving a different purpose, with sales expected to be handled by Chery-run dealerships. In addition to that, the new Freelander range is expected to be produced in the JLR-Chery joint venture facility in China. Not only that, but the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque are expected to be replaced by the Freelander upon their discontinuation in China.

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Freelander: Design and powertrain

The Freelander is set to be built on the underpinnings of existing Chery cars, like the Jaecoo 7. Moreover, the first model set to be unveiled on March 31 is set to be a plug-in hybrid SUV with styling similar to that of a coupe SUV.

As Chery continues to develop the platform, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will be responsible for the new SUV’s design and product positioning in the market. The Freelander will draw inspiration from the model, which was discontinued back in 2015. Furthermore, the Freelander will be a modern take on a legend, fitting it with a PHEV system or electric motors in the future.

Much like Jaguar’s electrification journey, JLR is set to electrify another legendary nameplate to appeal to the tech-savvy Chinese customers.

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