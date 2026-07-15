JLR-Chery Freelander to launch in UAE in September, marks first International market

Electric vehicle automaker Freelander has officially announced the United Arab Emirates as its first international market, with the brand set to make its formal debut in Abu Dhabi this September. The announcement was made during an industry exchange event hosted by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 14.

Freelander has chosen the UAE as its first international market, debuting in Abu Dhabi this September. The Chery-JLR joint venture also unveiled the Freelander 8 and confirmed its advanced valet parking technology

Freelander’s first International Market

According to the company, the UAE was selected for its strategic geographic position, supportive business ecosystem, and strong commitment to advancing new energy mobility. Freelander also utilised its presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed to reinforce its British heritage, presenting itself as a premium automotive brand with nearly three decades of legacy that has evolved through advancements in design, technology, organisational development, and manufacturing.

Jaguar Land Rover-Chery Joint Venture

Freelander operates as a joint venture between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), combining the strengths of both companies. While JLR oversees the brand’s design language and identity, Chery contributes its technological expertise and extensive supply chain capabilities. The company currently employs more than 5,000 people across five strategic global hubs.

The brand also confirmed that its Super Intelligent Valet Parking system will make its global debut later this year. Freelander noted that the UAE’s extreme climatic conditions, particularly its high temperatures, provide an ideal environment to validate the technology’s real-world performance and reliability.

“The UAE marks the starting point of Freelander’s global expansion and is a strategically important market where we will put down roots and invest for the long term," said Lucia Mao, Chief Executive of Freelander International.

Also Read : Chery Freelander 8 unveiled at Auto China 2026, first production model with JLR JV

Freelander 8 unveiled at Auto China 2026

The Freelander 8 was recently unveiled at Auto China 2026. In addition to that, the SUV is expected to be one of the first models to be launched under the JLR Chery joint venture. Additionally, the design of the Freelander 8 remains similar to the concept showcased earlier this year. Not only that, but the SUV boasts triangular glass elements, paying tribute to the original Freelander models. In addition to that, the Freelander 8 gets air vents and rectangular accents on the front bumper instead of the closed-out grille on the Concept 97. The production model is expected to be equipped with conventional doors, as opposed to the suicide doors on the concept car. However, the production model is expected to retain the alloy wheels from the concept model.

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